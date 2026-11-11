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iOS 27.3 Could Let Siri Access Your Health Data, Including Sleep, Workouts and Medications

Siri could search across 92 different HealthKit data types.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 16:36 IST
iOS 27.3 Could Let Siri Access Your Health Data, Including Sleep, Workouts and Medications

Photo Credit: Apple

The stable version of iOS 27.3 is expected to arrive in December

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Highlights
  • iOS 27.3 beta 1 is available for developers
  • iOS 27.3 beta reportedly contains hidden Siri AI features
  • It may allow Siri to display health statistics and workout information
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Apple has released the first beta of iOS 27.3 for developers, and the new update includes references to many upcoming features for iPhone users. A leak suggests that in the new update, Apple expands Siri's capabilities by allowing its AI-powered assistant to access and search information stored in the Health app. Apple has not officially confirmed when they will become available. The stable version of iOS 27.3 is expected to arrive in December.

iOS 27.3 Beta May Let Siri AI Access iPhone Health Data

As per a post shared by X user pdfu (@itspdfu), Apple's first iOS 27.3 beta includes new, disabled feature flags related to Siri and Apple Health. It is said to include a new capability called IF/HealthSearch. This suggests that Apple could let Siri retrieve recent readings and historical summaries across 92 HealthKit data types.

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This update is expected to make it easier for users to find information stored in the Health app without manually navigating through different sections. The iOS 27.3 beta reportedly contains dedicated queries for Activity Rings, individual workouts, workout summaries, readiness information, sleep summaries, medication schedules and logs. Siri may also be able to retrieve details regarding Health Age and health assessments in the new Health app

Vitals are not included in the list, indicating that all Health app metrics may be included in the feature when it becomes available.

The iOS 27.3 beta reportedly includes another feature called IF/HealthSnippets. This could allow Siri to use custom visualisations for health statistics, Activity Rings, individual workouts, workout summaries and sleep summaries.

This upcoming feature is expected to make it easier to review workout history and sleep patterns through conversational interactions with Siri.

iOS 27.3 is expected to include additional changes and improvements for iPhone users. The company has not officially announced a release timeline for either HealthSearch or HealthSnippets. The stable iOS 27.3 update is expected to be released in December.

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Further reading: Siri, Apple, iOS 27.3 beta, iOS 27.3 Beta 1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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iOS 27.3 Could Let Siri Access Your Health Data, Including Sleep, Workouts and Medications
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