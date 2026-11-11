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Apple Arcade Gets Football Manager 27 Touch; Plants vs. Zombies and Prince of Persia Planned for December

Football Manager 27 Touch joins other sports titles available on Apple Arcade, including NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition and Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 12:54 IST
Apple Arcade Gets Football Manager 27 Touch; Plants vs. Zombies and Prince of Persia Planned for December

Photo Credit: Ubisoft/ Screenshot - Manas Mitul

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown+ is one of the major additions

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Highlights
  • Football Manager 27 Touch is now available on Apple Arcade
  • Apple said that four new titles are arriving on December 3
  • Apple Arcade is included with eligible Apple One plans
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Apple has announced a fresh set of games for its Arcade subscription service as part of its updated lineup for December. As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, SEGA's Football Manager 27 Touch has already been added, while four more games are scheduled to arrive next month. The upcoming lineup includes a revamped take on a popular tower defence game, a new card-based roguelike, an action-adventure title set in a mythological world, and a family-friendly LEGO experience.

Apple Arcade December Lineup

In a newsroom post, Apple said that Arcade has added Football Manager 27 Touch to its catalogue, with four more titles scheduled to launch on December 3. The announcement brings games from established franchises such as Football Manager, Plants vs. Zombies, Prince of Persia and LEGO to the service.

According to the company, Football Manager 27 Touch will put players in charge of managing their own football club. The latest instalment features an upgraded Match Engine, giving players more ways to influence how matches unfold on the pitch. It also introduces new Recruitment and Match Preparation tools, which are designed to make scouting players and planning tactics easier.

The game features a redesigned interface for iPhone, with controls and menus adjusted for easier one-handed use.

Football Manager 27 Touch joins other sports titles available on Apple Arcade, including NBA 2K27 Arcade Edition, Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition, NFL Retro Bowl '27, PGA TOUR Pro Golf and Retro Bowl College+.

On December 3, Apple Arcade will add four more games, starting with Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted. The game brings back the familiar characters, humour and tower defence gameplay of the original, while adding new levels and game modes. Players will once again have to protect their gardens from waves of zombies using different plants. The title also introduces local co-op and player-versus-player modes. This means two players can compete or play together on the same device.

The December lineup will also include solitaire(ish), a card game published by Playstack, the company behind the indie title Balatro. It takes a different approach to traditional solitaire by incorporating roguelike elements and additional card-based mechanics. Players will have to build card stacks to meet increasingly difficult score targets, while collecting perk cards and upgrading their decks.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown+ is another major addition to the December lineup. The action-adventure game takes players to the interconnected, time-warped areas of Mount Qaf, where they will have to fight enemies and explore the environment using time-based abilities, acrobatic movements and sword combat. The Apple Arcade version will include all downloadable content, offering the complete experience of the original game.

Rounding out Apple Arcade's December additions is LEGO DUPLO Playtime, a family-friendly game aimed at younger players. Apple said that it offers an open-ended digital play environment where children can combine virtual LEGO DUPLO bricks to build their own interactive playgrounds.

Apple Arcade, notably, is available in India as part of an Apple Arcade subscription and is also included with eligible Apple One plans. The service offers access to its game catalogue without advertisements or in-app purchases, with a single subscription supporting up to six family members through Family Sharing.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent world design
  • Fast and fun combat
  • Challenging platforming
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Excellent music
  • Bad
  • Tedious later section
  • Unbalanced difficulty spikes
  • Uninspired art style
  • Prosaic story and characters
Read detailed Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Prince of Persia
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

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Further reading: Apple Arcade, Apple, Football Manager 27 Touch, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Plants vs Zombies
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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