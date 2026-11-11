Adobe and Google are adding more features from their respective platforms to each other's services as part of an expanded partnership. Adobe apps will be available across more Google products, while Google's AI models will make their way into several Adobe tools. The two companies are also working on new AI-powered editing features for Photoshop. Announced at Adobe Max 2026, the collaboration covers Google Workspace, Gemini, Gemini Enterprise and AI Mode in Google Search.

Adobe and Google Partnership: What's New

Adobe Acrobat will be available through Google Drive and Gmail, where users can open PDF files and edit them using an "Edit with" option. Google is also bringing its Gemini models to Acrobat. These will power features such as conversational PDF editing, along with tools that can pull information from documents and help create presentations, resumes and reports.

Acrobat and select creative apps will also be accessible within Gemini and Gemini Enterprise, where users can edit PDFs, enhance images and customise designs. Adobe is also working to bring its creative tools to AI Mode in Google Search, though it has not yet explained how users will access them there.

Google's image and video models, on the other hand, are being added to Adobe's creative apps, including Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere and Adobe Express. The list includes Gemini Omni, Veo and Nano Banana, which users can access for image and video generation and editing.

Photoshop is also part of a separate collaboration between Adobe and Google DeepMind. The two are exploring a customised version of Google's image model that could let users edit pictures with text prompts and generate multiple versions of an image in near real time. The feature is still being developed, and there is no word on when it might arrive.

Notably, Adobe and Google have worked together on several products before. Premiere is available on Android, and Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere are supported on Googlebooks. Adobe also introduced a dedicated space for creating YouTube Shorts in Premiere mobile.