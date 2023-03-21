Technology News
Gionee F3 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design, Secondary Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Gionee F3 Pro is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,790).

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2023 10:09 IST
Gionee F3 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design, Secondary Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: JD.Com

Gionee F3 Pro features a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls

Highlights
  • Gionee F3 Pro packs 128GB internal storage
  • The handset is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset
  • Gionee F3 Pro features 21-megapixel rear camera

Gionee F3 Pro has been launched in China as the company's latest model in its F series portfolio. The latest offering from Gionee seems to carry design elements from the iPhone 13 Pro series and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The new Gionee F3 Pro sports an iPhone like flat frame body and camera module. It also features a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra like secondary dispalay on the right side of the rear camera set up. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display.

Gionee F3 Pro price, availability

Gionee F3 Pro price has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,790) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone comes in Golden, Morning Blue, and Ink Black colour options. The Gionee F3 Pro is currently available for sale in China via JD.com. Availability and pricing of the smartphone in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Gionee F3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Gionee F3 Pro runs on Android. The phone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For optics, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 21-megapixel primary sensor with dual ultra-wide cameras. It also has a secondary screen on the back that displays time, notifications, and call alerts. For selfies and video chats, the Gionee F3 Pro features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options available on the Gionee F3 Pro include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset packs a 3,900mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. It measures 76mm in width, 166mm in length, and 8.8mm in thickness and weighs 205 g. 

 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Gionee F3 Pro, Gionee F3 Pro specifications, Gionee F3 Pro price, Gionee
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Gionee F3 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design, Secondary Display Launched: Price, Specifications
