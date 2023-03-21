Technology News

iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?

The iQoo Z7 5G has a starting price of Rs. 18,999 in India.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 21 March 2023 11:11 IST
iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?

The iQoo Z7 5G in the Pacific Night colour option

Highlights
  • The iQoo Z7 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  • The handset has support for six 5G bands in India
  • It sports a 90Hz AMOLED display

The iQoo Z7 5G is official and is the company's latest contender for the best smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India. Compared to the iQoo Z6 5G, the iQoo Z7 5G has received many upgrades such as a better display, more powerful SoC, an improved camera setup and faster charging. However, like most smartphones launching in 2023, the iQoo Z7 5G is pricier than the outgoing model.

The iQoo Z7 5G has an all-polycarbonate body. The choice of materials helps the phone's weight be on the lighter side at 173g. It is also thinner than its predecessor at 7.8mm. The phone sports a flat frame design and has rounded corners. Overall, I kind of like the in-hand feel of the Z7 5G.

The Pacific Night colour of the iQoo Z7 5G gives it quite a premium look with a glittery back which shines when light hits it at different angles. There are also diagonal gradient patterns running across the rear panel. If you want something colourful, there is a Norway Blue variant as well. Both colour options come with an IP54 rating for basic water and dust protection.

iQOO Z7 5G iQoo Z7 5G

iQoo Z7 5G offers a good in-hand feel with its lightweight design

 

The iQoo Z7 5G has a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution. The screen has been upgraded to an AMOLED panel, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display claims to have 1,300 nits of peak brightness. There is a tiny waterdrop notch that gives the phone a slightly dated look. The chin too is quite thick compared to the rest of the bezels. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for AI face recognition as well.

The iQoo Z7 5G has a single speaker at the bottom which, although loud, does not feel adequate for a proper multimedia experience. Fortunately, the smartphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The power and volume buttons on the right side are quite easy to reach. At the top, there is the hybrid-SIM slot, which supports storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

iQOO Z7 5G 11 iQoo Z7 5G

iQoo Z7 5G's display is claimed to offer 1,300 nits of peak brightness

 

The iQoo Z7 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which the company claims is the fastest in the segment. It certainly feels like a decent upgrade over the iQoo Z6 5G's Snapdragon 695 SoC, which was featured in several smartphones from last year such as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Review), OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Review), etc. However, we'll have to test it and see how well the hardware is tuned with the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 software, in the full review. The iQoo Z7 5G is confirmed to get two major Android updates and security patches for three years.

There is a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW3 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 2-megapixel sensor which is used for depth calculation in Portrait mode. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera. We will share our detailed experience with the cameras on the iQoo Z7 5G in the full review.

iQOO Z7 5G 5 iQoo Z7 5G

iQoo Z7 5G's waterdrop notch gives it a slightly dated look

 

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. While the charging speed has improved, the iQoo Z7 5G packs a smaller battery than the outgoing model. iQoo claims that the phone can charge from zero to 50 percent in 25 minutes.

The iQoo Z7 5G has been launched in two storage options. The base configuration offers 6GB of RAM, whereas our review unit came with 8GB of RAM. Both variants offer 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as standard. The iQoo Z7 5G has a starting price of Rs. 18,999 in India. Should you consider this as your next smartphone? Find out in the full review coming soon on Gadgets 360.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z7 5G

iQOO Z7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Z7 5G, iQoo Z7 5G Price in India, iQoo Z7 5G Specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Gionee F3 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design, Secondary Display Launched: Price, Specifications
TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns

Related Stories

iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Mobile Internet, SMS Services Will Resume in Punjab
  2. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  3. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Suggest Radical Mute Button Redesign: See Here
  4. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  5. Moto G32 With Improved Storage, RAM Launched in India at This Price
  6. Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display Specifications Leaked
  8. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  9. Mobile Internet, SMS Services in Punjab to Remain Suspended Till Tuesday
  10. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. The Last of Us Season 2 Will ‘Probably’ Arrive in Late 2024 or Early 2025, Bella Ramsey Claims
  2. iQoo Z7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Gizmore Vogue Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  4. Bitcoin Retains Profits, Several Altcoins Record Dips Amid Crypto Fluctuation
  5. Xiaomi Buds 3 Star Wars Edition TWS Earbuds Launched With Theme-Based Custom Sound Notifications: Details
  6. Mobile Internet Services to Resume in Punjab, Suspension to Continue in Ferozepur, Parts of Amritsar, Mohali
  7. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Tip Design; Show Unified Volume Button, New Mute Button
  8. Moto G32 With 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Wins Lawsuit Over Galaxy 'S10' Trademark Rights: All Details
  10. TikTok Hits 150 Million Monthly Active Users in US as Country Mulls Ban Over Security Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.