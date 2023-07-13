Honor, the Chinese smartphone company, is reportedly set to make a comeback in India. While it was previously said that the smartphone maker has officially exited the India market, Honor confirmed in a statement to Gadgets 360 last year that it would continue to maintain business operations in the country. Moreover, with the latest tip indicating Honor's comeback in India with a registered trademark, it is also being speculated that former Realme India head Madhav Sheth has joined Honor, as his Twitter bio hints.

It was reported in June this year that Honor, previously a sub-brand of Chinese brand Huawei, is planning to make its entry to Indian markets again. Seems like the speculations could soon turn out to be true, as tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has tweeted a screenshot, revealing Honor's new filed trademark, dubbed as Honor for Knights in India. In the description, the trademark is filed under the mobiles and smartphones category.

Moreover, as seen in the leaked screenshot, Madhav Sheth appears to be the proprietor. This may prove earlier speculations, which hinted that former Realme India head could join Honor. It was first reported in early June that Sheth might exit Realme, and move to Honor India. While he confirmed his resignation from Realme in a Twitter post, Sheth has not mentioned anything yet about being a part of Honor India.

However, his Twitter bio now reads, "When is the KNIGHT coming?”, pointing at Sheth's association with Honor's recent trademark. The date of trademark filing has been mentioned to be June 13, a day before Sheth posted about his exit from Realme India.

In another tweet, tipster Sharma shared a GIF with August written on it, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone from Honor may be announced in India next month. While neither the company, nor Sheth has confirmed anything yet, it would be interesting to see Honor's upcoming plans for India under the new speculated leadership.

