Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is online for all Prime members in India. The sale is from June 15 through June 16 and a wide range of products are being offered to customers at significantly discounted rates. Cardholders of certain banks, like ICICI or SBI, can avail additional offers upon select product purchases. On select items, customers can even opt for no-cost EMI options upon certain payment method conditions. Amazon is offering its Prime members some notable discounts on electronic items, among many other items. Here are some of best laptop deals you can find in the ongoing Prime Day sale.

Dell Vostro 3420

Launched earlier this year with an Intel Core i5 processor, this model of the Dell Vostro comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. The 14-inch LED display has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It also has Windows 11 pre-installed on the device.

Available during the Prime Day sale, at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990, the laptop is offered in a singular black colour option. Notable, the price of the model at launch was marked at Rs. 69,211.

HP 15s (fq2673TU)

This HP 15s model has a 15.6-inch micro-edge anti-glare full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display. Powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, it comes with an integrated Intel UHD graphics coprocessor. Offered in a natural silver colour option, this laptop was released at the listed price of Rs. 50,697. Now, at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, it is available at a lowered price of Rs. 37,999.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2022

This 2022 model of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with integrated UHD graphics. As the name suggests, the laptop is slim and lightweight as compared to other models in the segment. It comes with a 14-inch anti-glare full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display. With a thickness of 2cm, the laptop weighs 1.41 kilograms.

Lowered from the launch price of Rs. 61,390, the laptop is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 35,990, exclusively for Amazon Prime members during this Prime Day sale.

Honor MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5)

This MagicBook 14 model is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with an integrated Intel UHD graphics coprocessor. The front webcam offers a resolution of ‎720p while the anti-glare IPS LED display flaunts a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) resolution.

During the sale, this laptop is available at a lowered price of Rs. 36,990, down from the listed MRP of Rs. 65,999.

Asus Vivobook 16X

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the Vivobook 16X comes with a Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics processor. The laptop sports a wide 16-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display. It is offered in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colour options.

Down from the listed price of Rs. 68,990, this model is now available at the price of Rs. 46,990.

