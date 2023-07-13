Honor MagicPad 13 has been unveiled in China in multiple RAM and storage configurations. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, that is paired with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 13-inch IMAX enhanced TFT LCD display with 2.8K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Honor MagicPad 13 houses a 10050mAh battery. The tablet is available in Azure, Star gray, and Moonlight colour options. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Honor MagicPad 13 price, availability

Honor MagicPad 13 price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,330) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet is also available in 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB+512GB configurations priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700), and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,300) respectively. It will be sold in Azure, Star Gray, and Moonlight (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor MagicPad 13 specifications, features

The newly launched Honor MagicPad 13 is equipped with a 13-inch 2.5K (2880 x 1840 pixels) resolution TFT LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 700 nits brightness, and 100 percent P3 colour gamut. The display also offers HDR10 and comes with IMAX-enhanced certification. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The tablet runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.

Honor's MagicPad 13 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. There's also a 9-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is equipped with eight speakers and four microphones and is claimed to offer a high-quality audio experience. It also supports 3D Spatial audio.

For connectivity, the Honor MagicPad 13 offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also includes an accelerometer and packs a 10,050mAh battery with 66W HONOR SuperCharge fast charging support. Additionally, the tablet measures 291.71 x 191.12 x 6.49mm in size and weighs 660g.

