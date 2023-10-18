Honor Play 8T has been launched in China as the latest budget handset from the brand. The new Honor Play series smartphone comes with upgrades over the Honor Play 7T and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor Play 8T flaunts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It is offered in three colour options and features a 6.8-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Honor Play 8T price, availability

Price of Honor Play 8T is set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,700). It is currently available for purchase in China in Fantasy Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Streaming Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options via the Honor Mall store.

Details about the availability of Honor Play 8T in other markets, including India, are yet to be confirmed.

Honor Play 8T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 8T runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) TFT LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 850 nits of peak brightness, and 20:09 aspect ratio. The screen has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Play series smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Mali-G57 GPU. The inbuilt memory can be virtually extended to an additional 8GB by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Honor Play 8T carries a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear camera unit supports 1080-pixel video recording and is rated to deliver 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video chats, Honor has packed an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Honor Play 8T packs up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 1, GPS, AGPS, OTG, Beidou, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, and proximity light sensor. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication as well. The handset has stereo dual speakers with Hi-Res audio.

The Honor Play 8T houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. It measures 166.7x76.5x8.24mm and weighs 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.