Honor Magic Vs 2 was launched in China on October 12. The foldable smartphone with a triple rear camera unit comes in two storage options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It succeeds the Honor Magic Vs, which was unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023, and comes with similar SoC and battery specifications.

Honor Magic Vs 2 price

Offered in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour options, the Honor Magic Vs 2 starts at CNY 6,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage option. The official website says that the phone will start shipping from October 17.

Honor Magic Vs 2 specifications

The inner display of the Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,344 x 2,156 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits, and an aspect ratio of 9.78:9. The 6.43-inch OLED cover screen comes with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, a peak brightness level of 2,500 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Honor's latest book-style foldable is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor Magic Vs 2 ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2.

The triple rear camera unit of the Magic Vs 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The cameras come with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation support. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired Super Charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.

While unfolded, the Honor Magic Vs 2 measures 157.5mm x 146.2mm x 5.1mm and when folded, it measures 157.5mm x 74.4mm x 10.7mm. The handset, including the battery, weighs 229 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.