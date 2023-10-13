Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Magic Vs 2 was launched in China on October 12. The foldable smartphone with a triple rear camera unit comes in two storage options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It succeeds the Honor Magic Vs, which was unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023, and comes with similar SoC and battery specifications.
Offered in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour options, the Honor Magic Vs 2 starts at CNY 6,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage option. The official website says that the phone will start shipping from October 17.
The inner display of the Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,344 x 2,156 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits, and an aspect ratio of 9.78:9. The 6.43-inch OLED cover screen comes with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, a peak brightness level of 2,500 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Honor's latest book-style foldable is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor Magic Vs 2 ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2.
The triple rear camera unit of the Magic Vs 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The cameras come with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation support. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.
Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired Super Charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.
While unfolded, the Honor Magic Vs 2 measures 157.5mm x 146.2mm x 5.1mm and when folded, it measures 157.5mm x 74.4mm x 10.7mm. The handset, including the battery, weighs 229 grams.
