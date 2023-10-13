Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92 Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic Vs 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 12:20 IST
Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic Vs 2 is offered in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black and Violet Coral colours

Highlights
  • Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • This foldable smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front sensor
  • The Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Honor Magic Vs 2 was launched in China on October 12. The foldable smartphone with a triple rear camera unit comes in two storage options. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It succeeds the Honor Magic Vs, which was unveiled in February at the Mobile World Congress 2023, and comes with similar SoC and battery specifications.

Honor Magic Vs 2 price

Offered in Glacier Blue, Midnight Black, and Violet Coral colour options, the Honor Magic Vs 2 starts at CNY 6,999 for its 12GB + 256GB variant. It is also available in a 16GB + 512GB storage option. The official website says that the phone will start shipping from October 17.

Honor Magic Vs 2 specifications

The inner display of the Honor Magic Vs 2 has a 7.92-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,344 x 2,156 pixels, a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits, and an aspect ratio of 9.78:9. The 6.43-inch OLED cover screen comes with a resolution of 2,376 x 1,060 pixels, a peak brightness level of 2,500 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Honor's latest book-style foldable is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Honor Magic Vs 2 ships with Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2.

The triple rear camera unit of the Magic Vs 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The cameras come with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation support. The front camera of the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Honor Magic Vs 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired Super Charging support. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity.

While unfolded, the Honor Magic Vs 2 measures 157.5mm x 146.2mm x 5.1mm and when folded, it measures 157.5mm x 74.4mm x 10.7mm. The handset, including the battery, weighs 229 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic Vs 2

Honor Magic Vs 2

  • KEY SPECS
Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Magic Vs 2 price, Honor Magic Vs 2 launch, Honor Magic Vs 2 specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  2. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  3. Here are hand-picked five deals on washing machine during Amazon Sale
  4. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  7. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  8. Motorola Edge 2023 With Dimensity 7030 SoC Debuts at This Price
  9. OnePlus Open India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut on This Date
  10. NASA Unveils Newly Returned Carbon-Rich Asteroid Sample
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Pad Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 Update Rolling Out in India
  3. CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
  4. Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
  5. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Interface With New Colours to Beta Testers on Android
  7. OnePlus Open India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut on October 19
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Feature 6.82-Inch Curved Display, Up to 24GB RAM, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's US Variant Makes Geekbench Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »