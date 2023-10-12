Honor, a former subsidiary of Huawei, marked its return to the Indian market in September with the launch of Honor 90 5G via Madhav Sheth's HTech. Now, HTech is looking to expand its product portfolio in India. In a recent media interview, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth revealed Honor's intentions to launch a foldable phone in the first half of next year. He also reportedly stated that the next Honor smartphone launch will likely launch by the end of this year.

In an interview with Financial Express, Madhav Sheth revealed that HTech's next smartphone launch will take place probably before the end of this year. He also confirmed that the company is expecting to bring at least one foldable handset to India by the first half of 2024. Further, Sheth said that HTech aims to start local manufacturing internally by early next year and move a majority of the company's portfolio to India manufacturing. He added that Honor is in talks with three partners and contracts will be signed soon.

Honor's book-style foldable smartphones like Honor Magic Vs and Honor Magic V2 have mostly been limited to China. The launch of Honor's foldable handset will give fresh competition to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Google Pixel Fold, and Tecno Phantom V Flip among others in India.

The launch of Honor 90 last month marked the re-entry of Honor into the smartphone segment in India after a hiatus of three years. Honor withdrew its operations from India in 2020.

Price of Honor 90 5G in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs. 39,999. It is offered in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colours.

The Honor 90 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging.

