Huawei Enjoy 60 Leaked Poster Reveals Specifications Ahead of March 23 Launch

Huawei Enjoy 60, an upcoming mid-range smartphone from Huawei, is expected to launch on March 23, alongside the company's flagship Huawei P60 series and Huawei Mate X3. While the purported Huawei Enjoy 60 has been subjected to various leaks, rumours, and tips in the recent days, there hasn't been much said about the design of the smartphone. However, a latest leaked poster, shared by a tipster, has showcased the design of the smartphone while also revealing some of the key specifications.

A tipster took to Chinese microblogging website, Weibo to reveal, reported via HuaweiCentral, to share leaked promotional poster of the upcoming entry-level smartphone. In the poster, Huawei Enjoy 60 is seen sporting a slightly curved back. The promotional poster also seems to reveal that the handset could be backed by a rather large 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging.

An earlier report by HuaweiCentral had suggested the smartphone to feature three colour options — Magic Night Black, Dawn Gold, and Ice Crystal Blue. The smartphone is being tipped to sport a 6.75-inch water-drop LCD which could offer 1600x720 pixels resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The entry-level smartphone, Huawei Enjoy 60, could reportedly be made available supporting 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Enjoy 60 could get a dual camera rear setup led by a 48-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is said to feature an 8-megapixel senor placed in a centrally-aligned notch on the top of the display. The device is also being rumoured to be equipped with an entry-level Kirin SoC, which could be the Kirin 710A SoC.

March 2023 seems to be really busy time for Huawei as the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also gearing up to launch the Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone alongside Huawei P60 series. The launch event is confirmed to take place on March 23.

