Huawei Mate X3 Teaser Showcases Light Yet Durable Design Ahead of March 23 Launch

Huawei Mate X3 launch event is scheduled for March 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 March 2023 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei has teased the Huawei Mate X3 with the tagline "light as a wing, firm as a rock"

  • Huawei Mate X3 was launched in February 2021
  • The upcoming smartphone could pack Kirin 9000 4G SoC
  • Huawei P60 series will also debut on March 23

Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone is all set to go official in China on March 23. In a buildup to the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has shared new teasers to show the design of the smartphone. In the new poster, Huawei showcases the lightweight design of the Huawei Mate X3. It is expected to have a thinner body with more durability. Huawei Mate X3 will come as a successor to the Huawei Mate X2, which was launched in February 2021. It is expected to be powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC.

The official Weibo handle of Huawei has teased the design of the Huawei Mate X3. The company shared the posters with the tagline "light as a wing, firm as a rock.” (translated from Chinese) indicating how lightweight and durable the handset is. The teasers show a design language similar to the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models with a side folding mechanism.

Huawei has already announced that the launch of Huawei Mate X3 will take place on March 23 in China. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) and will see the debut of the Huawei P60 series as well.

The Huawei Mate X3 is expected to come with upgrades over the Huawei Mate X2. The latter was launched in China in February 2021 with a price tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.01 lakh) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The upcoming foldable handset is expected to come with next-generation satellite connectivity and could run on the latest HarmonyOS 2.0.1 edition. It is said to be powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery and could offer support for 66W fast charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
