Technology News

PhonePe Raises $200 Million Investment From Walmart in Its Ongoing Fundraise

PhonePe separated from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart late last year, when it also shifted its registered headquarters from Singapore to India.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2023 17:27 IST
PhonePe Raises $200 Million Investment From Walmart in Its Ongoing Fundraise

PhonePe said it plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses

Highlights
  • It has raised $350 million from private equity firm General Atlantic
  • PhonePe is already India's most valuable payments firm
  • Walmart cquired a majority share in PhonePe in 2018

Indian digital payments firm PhonePe said on Friday it has raised $200 million (nearly Rs. 1,650 crore) from majority backer Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion (nearly Rs. 99,000 crore).

PhonePe, already India's most valuable payments firm and among the country's most highly-valued startups, said the investment is part of its ongoing fundraise of up to $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,250 crore).

It has raised $350 million (nearly Rs. 2,900 crore) from private equity firm General Atlantic and $100 million (nearly Rs. 820 crore) from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds in the past two months, at the same $12 billion valuation.

American retail behemoth Walmart, which acquired a majority share in PhonePe in 2018, will continue as a majority investor, the Indian company said, without disclosing its stake.

Despite a funding winter, the Indian digital payments space has been a bright spot due to the popularity of online payments and startups' ambitions to branch into the lucrative financial services space.

PhonePe said it plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses including insurance, wealth management and lending.

PhonePe separated from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart late last year, when it also shifted its registered headquarters from Singapore to India, with Walmart picking up the nearly $1 billion tax bill for the move.

The relocation, according to some reports, was to ensure an easier entry into the country's highly-regulated financial services industry, especially lending.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PhonePe, Walmart, Investment, Flipkart
Oppo Enco Free 3 to Launch on March 21, to Feature Bamboo Fiber Diaphragm on Sound Unit

Related Stories

PhonePe Raises $200 Million Investment From Walmart in Its Ongoing Fundraise
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  2. Airtel Offers Unlimited 5G Data to Prepaid, Postpaid Users: How to Claim
  3. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  4. ChatGPT Plus Subscription for Users in India Rolled Out by OpenAI
  5. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  6. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: Better Than the Galaxy Z Flip 4?
  7. ED Files Charges Against Razorpay, Others in Chinese Loan Apps Probe
  8. Panasonic Lumix S5 II First Impressions
  9. Foldable iPhone May Be Able to Protect Its Display From Drops, Suggests Patent
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Enjoy 60 Leaked Poster Reveals Specifications Ahead of March 23 Launch
  2. PhonePe Raises $200 Million Investment From Walmart in Its Ongoing Fundraise
  3. Oppo Enco Free 3 to Launch on March 21, to Feature Bamboo Fiber Diaphragm on Sound Unit
  4. AIIMS Delhi to Be Equipped With 5G Network by June 30 for Maximum Utilisation of Modern Tech
  5. Disco Elysium Adds a Collage Mode to Fabricate New Scenes, Former Creatives Dispute Studio ZA/UM’s Claims
  6. TikTok Gets Banned on Government Devices in New Zealand: Report
  7. Huawei Replaced Over 13,000 Parts Hit by US Trade Sanctions, Says Founder
  8. 'I'm Back', Writes Donald Trump as His First Facebook Post After Two-Year Ban
  9. Identify Cyber Hotspots, Maintain Profile of Cyber Crimes: Parliamentary Panel
  10. India Aims Rs. 24 Lakh Crore Electronics Manufacturing Capability by 2026: MoS IT
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.