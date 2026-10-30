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  • Infinix GT 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip: Price, Offers

Infinix GT 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip: Price, Offers

Infinix is offering the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs. 24,999 free alongside the phone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 October 2026 13:20 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Goes on Sale in India With 144Hz Display, Dimensity 8400 Ultimate Chip: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Infinix

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is offered in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour options

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 64,999
  • The company is bundling JioGames Pro Pass for Re. 1
  • It packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging
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Infinix GT 50 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched earlier this week as the latest gaming-focused smartphone from the brand. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It comes with pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India, Offers

The price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions to purchase the handset at an effective price of Rs. 64,999.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs. 24,999 free alongside the phone. The box includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum Charger, and a GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover Free Controller-5. Infinix is also bundling JioGames Pro Pass for 28 days for just Re. 1, compared to its regular price of Rs. 499.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is offered in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour options. It can be purchased through Flipkart and the Infinix online store.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Infinix GT 50 Pro runs Android 16-based XOS 16. It features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and has TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the optics front, the handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.59 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. It measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15mm and weighs 198g.

FAQInfinix Gt 50 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Infinix GT 50 Pro released?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched on April 24, 2026.
Where can I buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
You can buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro through the official Infinix website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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