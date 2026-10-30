Infinix GT 50 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched earlier this week as the latest gaming-focused smartphone from the brand. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM. It comes with pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers and a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system. The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India, Offers

The price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Customers can avail of up to a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions to purchase the handset at an effective price of Rs. 64,999.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering the GT 50 Pro Gaming Ecosystem worth Rs. 24,999 free alongside the phone. The box includes the GT NX Station, GT NX Controller, GT Cooling Fan cum Charger, and a GT 50 Pro MagSafe Cover Free Controller-5. Infinix is also bundling JioGames Pro Pass for 28 days for just Re. 1, compared to its regular price of Rs. 499.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is offered in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour options. It can be purchased through Flipkart and the Infinix online store.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Infinix GT 50 Pro runs Android 16-based XOS 16. It features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and has TÜV Low Blue Light certification.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the optics front, the handset features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.59 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse wired charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. It measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15mm and weighs 198g.