Infinix GT 50 Pro will launch in India later this month as a successor to the Infinix GT 30 Pro. Just days before the formal launch, the company has revealed key features of its upcoming gaming-focused smartphone. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset and feature a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System. The smartphone will feature pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers. It will feature an AMOLED panel and a 6,500mAh battery.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is confirmed to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The screen is touted to deliver peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and up to 2,800Hz touch reporting, and up to 330Hz touch sampling in Game Mode.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset will power the Infinix GT 50 Pro. It will include LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The company claims that the handset will offer up to 144fps in compatible titles, including Free Fire Max and Call of Duty: Mobile.

For thermal management, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will have Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System. The setup will include a 7,700 sq mm 3D vapour chamber, micro-pump, dual piezoelectric ceramic plates and liquid circulation of up to 6.5ml per minute. The handset has an Explicit Viewport Design with visible cooling channels through the rear panel.

Like the Infinix GT 30 Pro, the Infinix GT 50 Pro will have pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers with four input modes: light press, hard press, left swipe and right swipe. It offers 10 pressure levels.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. It will also support Infinix's GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, an external magnetic cooling accessory that will be included in the box in India. The accessory supports 30W wireless bypass charging.

Infinix GT 50 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on October 27. It will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart in Black Abyss and Red Blaze shades. The handset was launched in select global markets in April this year.