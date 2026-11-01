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Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Price in India, Specifications and More Compared

Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 November 2026 13:00 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Price in India, Specifications and More Compared

Here a comparison between the Infinix GT 50 Pro, iQOO 15R, and OnePlus 15R

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro carries a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 15R is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • iQOO 15R was launched earlier this year
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Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched in India last week, as the latest addition to the company's GT smartphone lineup in the country. The handset competes directly with the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R, which were unveiled earlier this year. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is a gaming-focused handset, featuring an active cooling system for thermal management. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 series chipset, while the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R are equipped with the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. All three smartphones carry a dual rear camera system.

If you are wondering which smartphone would be the best choice for you, here we are comparing the price, key specifications, and features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro, iQOO 15R, and OnePlus 15R to help you make an informed buying decision.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Price in India, Colour Options

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro is set at Rs. 69,999. The phone is offered in a single variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will go on sale in India in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour options.

50 pro infinix gt

iQOO 15R: Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 62,883. There is also a 12GB + 512GB variant, which is currently listed as out of stock. The phone is offered in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colour options.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is available for purchase via the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 66,999, respectively. The smartphone is on sale in India in Charcoal Black, Electric Violet, and Mint Green colour options.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Design and Display

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro comes with a unique rear panel, with a transparent bottom half, which shows the exposed liquid cooling system. The smartphone measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15mm and weighs about 198g. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 2,800Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R gets a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The phone measures 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90mm and weighs about 206g. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset boasts a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz.

iqoo 1tr review ndtv design

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is the biggest phone among the three, measuring 163.40 x 77 x 8.3mm and weighing about 219g. It gets a familiar design, similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. The smartphone also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz, which is the largest among the three phones.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Chipset, OS

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The smartphone ships with Android 16-based XOS 16.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The chipset is positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which was Qualcomm's flagship chip from last year. The phone ships with Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6, upgradable to Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R boasts the same chipset as the iQOO 15R. It also ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. However, with the Android 17 update, the handset will transition to ColorOS 17.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Cameras

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.59) primary shooter offering optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The phone also sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. It also features a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R also gets a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It shares a similar ultrawide camera on the back and a selfie camera on the front with the iQOO 15R.

oneplus 15r review ndtv main

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Battery

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery and offers support for 45W (wired) and 30W (wireless) fast charging.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is backed by a 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It lacks wireless charging support.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 7,400mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone in this list packs the largest battery?

The iQOO 15R packs a 7,600mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

2. Which smartphone in this list features the largest display?

3. Which smartphone in this list is the most affordable?

The iQOO 15R is available at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, making it the most affordable offering on this list.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R comparison
  Infinix GT 50 Pro
Infinix GT 50 Pro
iQOO 15R
iQOO 15R
OnePlus 15R
OnePlus 15R
Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.59-inch6.83-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8400 UltimateSnapdragon 8 Gen 5Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera13-megapixel32-megapixel32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB12GB, 16GB
Storage256GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity6500mAh7600mAh7,400mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1208x2644 pixels1260x2750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
GENERAL
BrandInfinixiQOOOnePlus
ModelGT 50 Pro15R15R
Release dateApril 24, 2026February 24, 2026December 17, 2025
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90163.40 x 77.00 x 8.30
Weight (g)198.00202.00219.00
IP ratingIP64IP69IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)650076007,400
Fast charging45W Fast Charging100W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNo-
Wireless Charging Type30W--
ColoursBlack Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver GlacierDark Knight, Triumph SilverCharcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet
Removable battery-NoNo
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz144 Hz165 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K1.5KFHD+
Screen size (inches)6.786.596.83
Resolution1208x2644 pixels1260x2750 pixels1272x2800 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass 7iOtherGorilla Glass 7i
Aspect ratio--19.8:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)--450
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core3.8 MHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 8400 UltimateSnapdragon 8 Gen 5Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB12GB, 16GB
Internal storage256GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras222
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera13-megapixel32-megapixel32-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-AngleUltra Wide-Angle-
Rear autofocus--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinXOS 16OriginOS 6OxygenOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
USB 4.0 (Type-C)Yes--
BluetoothYesYes, v 6.00Yes, v 6.00
NFCYes-Yes
USB OTGYesYes-
Number of SIMs22-
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi 7-YesYes
USB Type-C-YesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYes-
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Temperature sensor--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM-
4G/ LTE-Yes-
5G-Yes-
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM-
4G/ LTE-Yes-
5G-Yes-
Comments

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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R, Infinix GT 50 Pro, iQOO 15R, OnePlus 15R, Infinix, iQOO, OnePlus, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price in India, iQOO 15R Price in India, OnePlus 15R Price in India, Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch, iQOO 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15R Specifications, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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