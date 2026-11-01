Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched in India last week, as the latest addition to the company's GT smartphone lineup in the country. The handset competes directly with the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R, which were unveiled earlier this year. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is a gaming-focused handset, featuring an active cooling system for thermal management. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 series chipset, while the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R are equipped with the 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. All three smartphones carry a dual rear camera system.

If you are wondering which smartphone would be the best choice for you, here we are comparing the price, key specifications, and features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro, iQOO 15R, and OnePlus 15R to help you make an informed buying decision.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Price in India, Colour Options

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The price of the Infinix GT 50 Pro is set at Rs. 69,999. The phone is offered in a single variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will go on sale in India in Black Abyss and Red Blaze colour options.

iQOO 15R: Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R is currently listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 62,883. There is also a 12GB + 512GB variant, which is currently listed as out of stock. The phone is offered in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colour options.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is available for purchase via the OnePlus India online store at a starting price of Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 66,999, respectively. The smartphone is on sale in India in Charcoal Black, Electric Violet, and Mint Green colour options.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Design and Display

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro comes with a unique rear panel, with a transparent bottom half, which shows the exposed liquid cooling system. The smartphone measures 162.44 x 77.23 x 8.15mm and weighs about 198g. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 2,800Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R gets a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The phone measures 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90mm and weighs about 206g. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset boasts a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is the biggest phone among the three, measuring 163.40 x 77 x 8.3mm and weighing about 219g. It gets a familiar design, similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. The smartphone also ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz, which is the largest among the three phones.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Chipset, OS

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The smartphone ships with Android 16-based XOS 16.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is equipped with the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The chipset is positioned below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which was Qualcomm's flagship chip from last year. The phone ships with Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6, upgradable to Android 17-based OriginOS 7.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R boasts the same chipset as the iQOO 15R. It also ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. However, with the Android 17 update, the handset will transition to ColorOS 17.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Cameras

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.59) primary shooter offering optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. The phone also sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with OIS, along with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. It also features a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R also gets a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It shares a similar ultrawide camera on the back and a selfie camera on the front with the iQOO 15R.

Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R: Battery

Infinix GT 50 Pro: The Infinix GT 50 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery and offers support for 45W (wired) and 30W (wireless) fast charging.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is backed by a 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It lacks wireless charging support.

OnePlus 15R: The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 7,400mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging.

FAQs

1. Which smartphone in this list packs the largest battery? The iQOO 15R packs a 7,600mAh battery, which is the largest in this list. 2. Which smartphone in this list features the largest display? The OnePlus 15R is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display, which is the largest among the three phones. Oppo Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price in India, Specs Compared

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Best Smartphones Under Rs. 45,000 with Snapdragon Processor 3. Which smartphone in this list is the most affordable? The iQOO 15R is available at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, making it the most affordable offering on this list.