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  • Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling, Shoulder Triggers: Price, Features

Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling, Shoulder Triggers: Price, Features

Infinix GT 50 Pro has the company's in-house-developed N1 network management chip for enhanced connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2026 18:05 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling, Shoulder Triggers: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16 based XOS 16

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Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro launched with pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPS display
  • It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera
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Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched in select global markets on Friday as a successor to last year's GT 30 Pro model. The latest gaming-focused smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It is offered in three colourways and features pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers with 10 pressure levels. The Infinix GT 50 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. 

Infinix GT 50 Pro Price, Availability

Pricing for the Infinix GT 50 Pro starts at IDR 69,98,000 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The 512GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM costs IDR 74,99,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It is listed on e-commerce sites in Indonesia and will be available in Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier colour options.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Infinix GT 50 Pro runs on Android 16-based XOS 16 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPS 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) display with a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports refresh rates from 30Hz up to 144Hz. It offers up to 330Hz touch sampling rate and a 2800Hz instant touch sampling. The panel is touted to deliver 4500 nits peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is TÜV Low Blue Light certified, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. The handset offers 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.59 aperture and OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix GT 50 Pro is equipped with a G-sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also includes an X-axis linear motor and an infrared blaster. The phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options available include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, FM radio, and USB Type-C port.

Like its Infinix GT 30 Pro, the new Infinix GT 50 Pro features pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers dubbed Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Trigger to provide a console-like experience during gaming. It offers up to four adjustable mapping points per trigger and 10 pressure levels. It has a 20ms latency rate and a rugged construction that is claimed to withstand over 3 million presses. The GT Trigger supports quick-launching apps, controlling video playback, customising lighting effects, and more.

Further, the Infinix GT 50 Pro has the company's in-house-developed N1 network management chip for enhanced connectivity. The new handset uses Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, featuring a micro-pump liquid cooling with a 6,437 sq mm diaphragm area for heat dissipation and rapid thermal conduction.

The Infinix GT 50 Pro features a 6,500mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging support and 10W reverse wired charging. It also supports wireless charging up to 30W and wireless reverse charging up to 5W. Paired with Infinix's GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, the handset supports wireless bypass charging. The handset measures 162.44x77.23x8.15mm and weighs 198g.

Infinix GT 50 Pro

Infinix GT 50 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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