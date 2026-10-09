Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased

The Infinix GT 50 Pro will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 18:20 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming handset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro is launching in India on October 27
  • Two colour options will be offered: Black Abyss and Red Blaze
  • Infinix also teased dedicated gaming-focused accessories
Advertisement

Infinix GT 50 Pro is all set to launch in India this month, and the brand has now announced its launch date. It is expected to arrive as the latest addition to its gaming-focused GT lineup, succeeding the Infinix GT 30 Pro that debuted in the country in June last year. The upcoming handset will feature a Cyber Mecha-inspired exterior and two colour options. Similar to the global model, Infinix has equipped it with a liquid cooling system that is partly visible through the rear panel.

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date

The launch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India is set for October 27. The teaser image confirms it will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. According to Infinix, the GT 50 Pro follows a Cyber Mecha-inspired design language influenced by the sculpted forms and aerodynamic lines of supercars. The rear panel sports a Kevlar-style textured finish on a 2D composite panel. This, as per the company, balances durability with a lightweight feel.

The GT 50 Pro will be available in two colour options: Black Abyss and Red Blaze. Infinix says the colours are paired with different liquid-cooling accents. Black Abyss features a green accent, while Red Blaze gets a red one.

The upcoming handset will feature Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, which uses what the company calls India's first Explicit Viewport Design. There is a dedicated window on the rear panel that exposes the liquid-cooling channels. Meanwhile, a specialised printing process creates a 3D effect with light and shadow to mimic mechanical pipes.

As per Infinix, the thermal management system on the Infinix GT 50 Pro uses a self-developed flow-channel design, combined with a dual-pump system to support heat dissipation. The approach is claimed to bring the cooling hardware into view rather than concealing it within the phone's body.

The handset, notably, has already been launched in select global markets, making its debut in April this year. Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming handset, and it could debut with gaming-focused accessories.

FAQInfinix Gt 50 Pro FAQs
What are the main features of the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available with up to 12GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage, along with 12GB of extended RAM support. It features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera and a 8MP secondary sensor, along with a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, backed by a 6500mAh battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and comes with a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Infinix GT 50 Pro released?
The Infinix GT 50 Pro was launched on April 24, 2026.
Where can I buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro?
You can buy the Infinix GT 50 Pro through the official Infinix website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
Read More
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix GT 50 Pro, Infinix GT 50 Pro Price, Infinix GT 50 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Signature 27 First Look

Related Stories

Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Signature 27 First Look
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  3. ColorOS 17 Launch Date Confirmed: Enco X4, Pad Mini India Launch Teased
  4. iQOO 16 First Look
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals
  4. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
  6. Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
  8. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs to Become Available in Thailand From October 16
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 1.5-Ton 5-Star AC Deals From Daikin, Blue Star, and More
  10. India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »