Infinix GT 50 Pro is all set to launch in India this month, and the brand has now announced its launch date. It is expected to arrive as the latest addition to its gaming-focused GT lineup, succeeding the Infinix GT 30 Pro that debuted in the country in June last year. The upcoming handset will feature a Cyber Mecha-inspired exterior and two colour options. Similar to the global model, Infinix has equipped it with a liquid cooling system that is partly visible through the rear panel.

The launch of the Infinix GT 50 Pro in India is set for October 27. The teaser image confirms it will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. According to Infinix, the GT 50 Pro follows a Cyber Mecha-inspired design language influenced by the sculpted forms and aerodynamic lines of supercars. The rear panel sports a Kevlar-style textured finish on a 2D composite panel. This, as per the company, balances durability with a lightweight feel.

The GT 50 Pro will be available in two colour options: Black Abyss and Red Blaze. Infinix says the colours are paired with different liquid-cooling accents. Black Abyss features a green accent, while Red Blaze gets a red one.

The upcoming handset will feature Infinix's HydroFlow Liquid Cooling system, which uses what the company calls India's first Explicit Viewport Design. There is a dedicated window on the rear panel that exposes the liquid-cooling channels. Meanwhile, a specialised printing process creates a 3D effect with light and shadow to mimic mechanical pipes.

As per Infinix, the thermal management system on the Infinix GT 50 Pro uses a self-developed flow-channel design, combined with a dual-pump system to support heat dissipation. The approach is claimed to bring the cooling hardware into view rather than concealing it within the phone's body.

The handset, notably, has already been launched in select global markets, making its debut in April this year. Infinix has also teased an ecosystem around the upcoming handset, and it could debut with gaming-focused accessories.