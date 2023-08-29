Technology News

iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event

Apple launch event named 'Wonderlust' will take place at Apple Park on September 12, starting at 10 AM PT (10.30 PM IST).

Photo Credit: apple.com

Apple is yet to confirm the products that will launch at the Wonderlust event

  • Apple has officially sent out invites for the fall launch event
  • The company is also expected to release two new smartphones at the event
  • The launch event will be live streamed online on apple.com

iPhone 15 series has now got an official launch date as the California-based tech giant has announced its upcoming Apple 'Wonderlust' Event. The event is all set to be take place on September 12, and will be live streamed online. The company is expected to release a number of products at the fall launch event, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, along with the announcement for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 launch date. However, the company has not revealed the products that will launch on the Apple Event. 

Apple has officially sent out invites for the fall launch event, named 'Wonderlust'. The event will take place at Apple Park on September 12, starting at 10 AM PT (10.30 PM IST). The launch will be live streamed online on apple.com and the Apple TV app. 

The upcoming launch event will witness the launch of the iPhone 15 series, which will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There have already been several rumours regarding the specifications, design as well as colour options for these variants. The most awaited update for the this iPhone series lineup would be the inclusion of USB Type-C charging port instead of Lightning port. 

The company is also expected to release two new smartphones at the event — the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The successor to Apple Watch Series 8, the Watch Series 9 is expected to five colour options for the aluminium body, and three colourways for the stainless steel model. The smartwatch is expected to be similar to its predictor in terms of design. 

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra model was previously reported to be manufactured using the 3D printing technology. The smartwatch is also said to bear a close resemblance to its predecessor. 

The company is yet to confirm the products that will be launched or unveiled at the upcoming events. However, Apple analyst Mark Gurman has confirmed about the launch of iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
