  iPhone 15 Tipped to Come With Colour Matched USB Type C Cables, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed

iPhone 15 Tipped to Come With Colour Matched USB Type-C Cables, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed

Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, September 12.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2023 13:54 IST
iPhone 15 Tipped to Come With Colour Matched USB Type-C Cables, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed

Photo Credit: Apple

All handsets in the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to come with the Dynamic Island feature this year

Highlights
  • Launch of iPhone 15 Pro Max could be delayed by a few weeks to October
  • iPhone 15 series could be the first iPhone with a USB Type-C port
  • Pre-orders for the new models are expected to start on September 22

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are anticipated to pack a USB Type-C port this year, replacing the company's propriety Lightning port. Most recently, tipsters have suggested that vanilla iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus could come with colour-matched braided USB Type-C cables. The renders of the rumoured USB Type-C cables have also surfaced on the Web. The iPhone 15 series is expected to go official on September 12. However, Apple will reportedly postpone the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max model to October due to some production issues.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come bundled with braided USB Type-C cables that complement the colours of the phone. Additionally, Apple device prototype collector Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) posted design validation test (DVT) samples of the USB Type-C cables. These coloured charging cables are said to come alongside the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus. They are shown in black, white, yellow, purple, and orange shades. These cable colours could match up with a corresponding ‌iPhone 15‌ or iPhone 15 Plus colour option.

All cables, except for the black variant, have a glossy white plastic shell at the end. Unlike previous Apple cables, these new braided USB Type-C cables are seen with tubes for improved durability.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series on Tuesday, September 12. Pre-orders for the new models are expected to start on September 22. But a new report is hinting at a possible delay for the high-end model. The release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max aka iPhone 15 Ultra model could be delayed by a few weeks.

As per a report by 9to5mac, the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be delayed by a few weeks to October. The report, citing a note by an equity analyst, states that the Phone 15 Pro Max will come with a periscope camera and Apple supplier Sony will not be able to provide the image sensor on time to ship alongside the other iPhone 15 models. Based on this, the delivery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may take place between October 6 and October 13

All handsets in the iPhone 15 family are expected to pack the Dynamic Island feature this year, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro models could ship with Apple A17 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They are said to pack 256GB storage in the base model and offer up to 2TB on the top-end variant. The vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are said to be backed by an A16 Bionic chip.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone 15 plus, Sony
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 15 Tipped to Come With Colour Matched USB Type-C Cables, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed
