Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9, the company's rumoured smartwatch upgrades for 2023 could make their debut in new colour options, according to a new leak. The next generation of smartwatches from the Cupertino company were previously tipped feature a new processor. The successors to the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 could debut in a one new colourway for the Titanium chassis, and two new options for the aluminium body and stainless steel body.

According to a post on X by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), the Apple Watch Series 9 could be launched in five colour variants this year for the aluminium body — Midnight, Starlight, (Product) Red, Silver and Pink. Meanwhile, the stainless steel option could be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colourways. There are no major updates on design, as compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, according to the leaker.

The post also corroborates an earlier report that claimed the Apple Watch Series 9 would be powered by a new chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed that the successor to the Apple Watch Series 8 would be powered by a new S9 processor, the first major upgrade since the company's S6 chip.

On the other hand, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra model is also said to bear a close resemblance to its predecessor. The leaker claims there will be an additional Black colour variant for the titanium chassis, apart from the standard Titanium colour option.

- Apple Watch Ultra 2

Same design.

And I can confirm this year we will have the black titanium this year along with the current standard titanium.

(MKBHD Edition) 🗿 pic.twitter.com/zxsVu0TYKX — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 1, 2023

The tipster has also hinted at the launch of a new iPad at the company's next launch event, which could be iPad mini (7th Gen). However, details on the purported tablet are currently unknown. The iPhone maker has not announced a timeline for the launch of the purported Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) or the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones, but an announcement could be made by the company in the coming weeks.

