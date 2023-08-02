Technology News
Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 Could Be Available in New Colour Options, Tipster Claims

Apple Watch Series 9 aluminium model could arrive in five colour options, while the stainless steel model could debut in three colourways.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 August 2023 18:27 IST
Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 Could Be Available in New Colour Options, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 may not feature major design upgrades over the Watch Series 8 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) may debut this year
  • Both models could be launched in additional colour options
  • The Apple Watch Series 9 could be available in a new Pink colourway

Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9, the company's rumoured smartwatch upgrades for 2023 could make their debut in new colour options, according to a new leak. The next generation of smartwatches from the Cupertino company were previously tipped feature a new processor. The successors to the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 8 could debut in a one new colourway for the Titanium chassis, and two new options for the aluminium body and stainless steel body.

According to a post on X by tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), the Apple Watch Series 9 could be launched in five colour variants this year for the aluminium body — Midnight, Starlight, (Product) Red, Silver and Pink. Meanwhile, the stainless steel option could be available in Gold, Graphite, and Silver colourways. There are no major updates on design, as compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, according to the leaker.

The post also corroborates an earlier report that claimed the Apple Watch Series 9 would be powered by a new chip. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently claimed that the successor to the Apple Watch Series 8 would be powered by a new S9 processor, the first major upgrade since the company's S6 chip.

On the other hand, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra model is also said to bear a close resemblance to its predecessor. The leaker claims there will be an additional Black colour variant for the titanium chassis, apart from the standard Titanium colour option.

The tipster has also hinted at the launch of a new iPad at the company's next launch event, which could be iPad mini (7th Gen). However, details on the purported tablet are currently unknown. The iPhone maker has not announced a timeline for the launch of the purported Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) or the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones, but an announcement could be made by the company in the coming weeks.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch, Apple
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 9 Could Be Available in New Colour Options, Tipster Claims
