Apple Watch Ultra 2023 to Be Manufactured With 3D Printed Parts: Ming-Chi Kuo

The 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra could be the first to have the microLED feature in its segment.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 July 2023 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra was launched last year in September

Highlights
  • Next Apple Watch Ultra will reportedly have a 3D printed digital crown
  • The Side Button, and Action Button will also be 3D printed
  • More Apple products could adopt 3D printing technology

Apple is said to be working on the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra, which will succeed the Apple Watch Ultra unveiled last year in September. The timeline for the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra second generation has not been announced yet. A previous report suggested that the next Watch Ultra could be launched in 2026. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has given some new insights about the design of the upcoming smartwatch from Apple, along with the names of the key suppliers for the components.

In a post published on Medium, Kuo claimed that Apple could be adopting 3D printing technology for its upcoming Apple Watch Ultra. The wearable is said to get 3D-printed mechanical parts including the digital crown, side button, and action button. These parts are currently built using a CNC (Computer Numerical Control) process.

He also added while 3D printing too will have to go through the CNC process for back-end processes, it is said to save money on production costs for Apple. It is also likely to speed up the manufacturing process at the same time. The post also reveals that IPG Photonics is the exclusive supplier of laser components, while Farsoon and BLT will be the printer suppliers for 3D-printed mechanical parts for the 2023 Apple Watch Ultra.

The rumors and speculations around the smartwatch keep doing rounds on the internet and as per a recent report, the 2nd generation of the Apple Watch Ultra could be the first to have the microLED feature in its segment. MicroLEDs, or rather their components, are a hundred times smaller than normal LEDs. Hence, they are time taking and logistically more complicated to assemble which could also affect the production process. Apple is said to introduce the microLED display for all their devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Last month, Apple introduced watchOS 10, its latest operating system for Apple Watch models, at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. The watchOS update comes with several new upgrades like redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to display relevant widgets, new watch faces, and more. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple, 3D Printing
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Ripple’s Win Against SEC Gives Boost to Binance, Coinbase, Other Crypto Firms Facing Charges: Experts

