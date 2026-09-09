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Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know

Apple has entered a new product category with the launch of its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 23:26 IST
Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Announced: Price in India, Specs and Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone Duo features a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display

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Highlights
  • iPhone Duo features a dual rear camera setup
  • iPhone Duo is powered by the new A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone Duo supports MagSafe wireless charging
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Apple launched its first foldable phone globally on Wednesday during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Named iPhone Duo, the foldable is set to go on sale soon in two distinct colour options. The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's latest mobile platform, the A20 Pro chipset, which is built on TSMC's 2nm process. The chipset also powers the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple's first foldable is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, featuring two 48-megapixel shooters. The phone also features cameras on the inner foldable screen and the cover display. The passport-like foldable also ships with support for MagSafe wireless charging.

iPhone Duo Price in India, Availability Details

iPhone Duo price starts at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,90,000) for the base variant with 256GB of storage. The foldable will be available in storage options up to 2TB. The new smartphone will be available for pre-order starting October 16, and is scheduled to go on sale on October 23.

In India, the price of the iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the base 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations are priced at Rs. 3,24,900, Rs. 3,74,900, and 4,49,900, respectively. The iPhone Duo is offered in Star White and Night Sky colour options.

iPhone Duo Specifications, Features

The iPhone Duo globally ships with eSIM support only. The company says that physical SIM support was removed to create more space for the phone's battery. It sports a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR foldable display on the inside, which is 80 percent larger than the 6.3-inch screen of the iPhone 18 Pro. It features a custom Nano Texture finish for a minimal visible crease in the middle and reduced reflection. Moreover, the inner screen is made from a custom polymer with a high-strength glass on top.

The iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR cover display. The phone gets Ceramic Shield protection on the outer screen and the rear panel. It will ship with iOS 27, which has been customised for the iPhone Duo. iOS 27 on the foldable offers split view for better multitasking, the ability to pair apps and easily switch between them by swiping, partial-folded use, and the ability to enter Standby even when the phone is not on charge.

The iPhone Duo is powered by the new A20 Pro chipset, built on a 2nm process and featuring a six-core CPU with two new "Super Cores" that deliver 20 percent faster performance, along with four new efficiency cores. The SoC also features a seven-core GPU, delivering 40 percent faster graphics performance and increased bandwidth. It also gets new Neural Accelerators with 2x faster FP8 performance.

On top of this, the A20 Pro chipset also features a dual Neural Engine setup, with a total of 32 cores, which is claimed to offer more efficiency and 8-bit floating-point support. Overall, the A20 Pro SoC is claimed to deliver 50 percent increased memory bandwidth. The chip is 40 percent more powerful than the A19 Pro SoC and 2x more powerful than the A18 Pro chipset. The smartphone also features the Apple C2 Modem, which is claimed to offer 50 percent enhanced performance over the C1x chip.

For optics, the iPhone Duo carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel Fusion Camera. The main shooter has been paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, offering 2x optical zoom. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/120 fps. On the front, the handset features a Centre Stage camera, and the foldable screen gets an under-display FaceTime camera.

The iPhone Duo is claimed to deliver “all-day battery life”, providing 31 hours of video playback with inner screen usage, 44 hours of battery playback with outer screen usage, or 22 hours of battery backup with combined display usage on a single charge. Apple says that 5 minutes of charge will deliver 5 hours of video playback.

iPhone Duo

iPhone Duo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.76-inch
Cover Display 5.49-inch
Cover Resolution 1422x2088 pixels
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 2713x1920 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone Duo, Foldable iPhone, Apple, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo India Launch, iPhone Duo Launch, iPhone Duo Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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