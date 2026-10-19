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Poco X8s Gets Listed on Another Certification Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

The new listing finally confirms its moniker, hinting that it could be launched soon

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2026 14:47 IST
Poco X8s Gets Listed on Another Certification Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

The Poco X8 was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • Poco X8s has been listed on several certification websites in different c
  • Very little is known about its hardware specifications
  • The new certification listing only reveals its moniker
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After several leaks and rumours, Xiaomi's mystery device, previously spotted on various certification websites, finally has a name. According to a new listing on yet another certification website, the device will be called the Poco X8s. The Poco X8s is expected to be a mid-range device even though we know very little about its hardware. Poco recently launched the Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power in India, with prices starting at Rs. 29,999.

Poco X8 Gets Listed on Certification Website Revealing Moniker

According to GizmoChina, the Poco X8s has been approved by Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). The device showed up on the website with the model number 2609CPC5FG.

Apart from stating the phone's parent company and moniker, no other details about this upcoming device have been revealed. The parent company is Xiaomi Technology (Thailand) Co. Ltd., and the device's named ‘Poco X8s'.

The device, as per the source, was previously mentioned on other certification websites like Europe's EEC, IECEE, and Singapore's IMDA. The source also claims that the Poco X8s may not be launched in India.

A Geekbench listing previously claimed that the Poco X8s could be launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It may have 12GB of RAM and run Android 16. Given the state of smartphones during the memory crisis, the device could launch as a mid-range smartphone.

Poco recently launched its X8 and X8 Power in India. These devices are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively, and went on sale on Flipkart from September 11.

Both the Poco X8 and the Poco X8 Power sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices also carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Poco X8 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, while the Poco X8 Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset. Both devices have a 50-megapixel primary camera, but the Poco X8 Power also gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Poco X8 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the X8 Power gets a 32-megapixel camera. The bigger differentiator between the two smartphones is their batteries. The Poco X8 has a 9,000mAh battery, while the X8 Power gets a 10,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

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Further reading: Poco X8s, Poco X8 Specifications, Poco X8s Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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