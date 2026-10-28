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  • iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

iQOO Neo 12 will go on sale in China in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 17:47 IST
iQOO Neo 12 Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, 185Hz Super AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 12 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 12 features a Snapdragon chipset
  • iQOO Neo 12 is offered in three colour options
  • iQOO Neo 12 sports a 2K resolution screen
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iQOO Neo 12 was launched in China on Wednesday, succeeding last year's iQOO Neo 11. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country via the Vivo website in three colour options. The new iQOO Neo series handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset, which also powers the iQOO 15. Moreover, the iQOO Neo 12 sports a 2K resolution AMOLED display that refreshes t up to 185Hz. It packs a 9,000mAh battery. It sports a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The phone also carries a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Neo 12 Price, Availability

iQOO Neo 12 price starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 69,000), CNY 5,099 (about Rs. 73,000), and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 93,000).

The new smartphone is set to go on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The iQOO Neo 12 is offered in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Neo 12 Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 12 is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering up to a 185Hz refresh rate, 514 ppi pixel density, HDR support, up to a 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, a 94.88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 2,200 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 12 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. The phone features an Adreno 840 GPU, a Q3 gaming chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, it gets an active cooling fan and a 3D vapour chamber cooling solution with an 8,200 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 12 carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with a Sony IMX921 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and up to 20x digital zoom, along with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

The iQOO Neo 12 packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.42 × 75.89 × 8.5mm and weighs about 226g.

iQOO Neo 12

iQOO Neo 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO Neo 12, iQOO, iQOO Neo 12 Price, iQOO Neo 12 Launch, iQOO Neo 12 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More

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