iQOO Neo 12 was launched in China on Wednesday, succeeding last year's iQOO Neo 11. The smartphone is set to go on sale in the country via the Vivo website in three colour options. The new iQOO Neo series handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset, which also powers the iQOO 15. Moreover, the iQOO Neo 12 sports a 2K resolution AMOLED display that refreshes t up to 185Hz. It packs a 9,000mAh battery. It sports a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The phone also carries a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Neo 12 Price, Availability

iQOO Neo 12 price starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 4,799 (about Rs. 69,000), CNY 5,099 (about Rs. 73,000), and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 93,000).

The new smartphone is set to go on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The iQOO Neo 12 is offered in Contest, Shadow Black, and Frost Blade Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Neo 12 Specifications, Features

The iQOO Neo 12 is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 7, which is based on Android 17. The smartphone sports a 6.83-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering up to a 185Hz refresh rate, 514 ppi pixel density, HDR support, up to a 5,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, a 94.88 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 2,200 nits peak brightness.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 12 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. The phone features an Adreno 840 GPU, a Q3 gaming chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, it gets an active cooling fan and a 3D vapour chamber cooling solution with an 8,200 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 12 carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) main shooter with a Sony IMX921 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and up to 20x digital zoom, along with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset can record videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

The iQOO Neo 12 packs a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.42 × 75.89 × 8.5mm and weighs about 226g.