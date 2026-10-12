iQOO Neo 12 confirmed to launch soon. The new Neo series smartphone will be launched alongside the iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet. The Vivo sub-brand has not revealed the launch date of the devices, but it has opened pre-orders for the iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet in China. The iQOO Neo 12 is confirmed to feature a 2K display. The gaming-focused smartphone will run on a Snapdragon chipset.

iQOO Neo 12, Pad Pro Mini Pre-Orders Begin in China

iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet are confirmed to launch in China later this month. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the company has started accepting pre-orders for the devices in China through the iQOO website, JD.com and other e-commerce platforms.

Customers who pre-book the handset for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 13) can get benefits valued up to CNY 2,672 (roughly Rs. 35,000). The offer includes a trade-in subsidy of up to CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

iQOO Pad Pro Mini

Photo Credit: iQOO

The iQOO Neo 12 is teased to come with a 2K-resolution display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. The panel uses pTSF technology that is claimed to deliver enhanced clarity while reducing power consumption. The handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with iQOO's in-house Q3 gaming chip.

For thermal management, the iQOO Neo 12 will feature the company's new Ice Dome cooling system, featuring an active cooling fan and a redesigned airflow channel. Official teasers show the handset with a square-shaped rear camera module.

The iQOO Pad Pro Mini is confirmed to feature an 8.8-inch display. It is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a dedicated Q3 gaming chip.

We can expect the brand to disclose more details about the iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Pad Pro Mini ahead of their official launch. The iQOO Neo 12 is speculated to arrive in select global markets outside China as the iQOO 16R.

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