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iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Both devices are set to debut in China on October 28.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2026 20:02 IST
iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 12 will sport a 2K 185Hz display

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Highlights
  • The iQOO Neo 12 is listed with 16GB of RAM
  • The iQOO Pad Pro appears on Geekbench with 12GB of RAM
  • Both devices are listed as running Android 17
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The iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO Pad Pro are expected to launch in China later this month. Ahead of their debut, benchmark listings have offered a glimpse at the hardware powering the upcoming smartphone and tablet. Both devices are tipped to use Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset and run Android 17, with different RAM configurations. Their Geekbench scores also provide an early indication of CPU performance, although several details, including pricing and other key specifications, remain unknown.

iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro Geekbench Listings

The iQOO Neo 12, listed on Geekbench as Vivo V2618A, scored 3,172 points in the single-core test and 10,689 points in the multi-core test. The iQOO Pad Pro, with the model number Vivo iPA2693, followed closely with 3,118 and 10,523 points, respectively. Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) identified the two devices in a post on X ahead of their expected launch in China on October 28.

Both devices are listed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, featuring six CPU cores clocked at 3.63GHz and two at 4.61GHz. The Geekbench listings also show 16GB of RAM for the iQOO Neo 12 and 12GB for the iQOO Pad Pro. Both devices run Android 17.

The iQOO Neo 12 scored slightly higher than the Pad Pro in both single-core and multi-core tests. The results suggest that both devices could offer similar processing performance, with the Neo 12 holding a small lead in these benchmarks.

Both devices are set to debut in China on October 28. The iQOO Neo 12 will pack a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. It will also feature a 2K display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. iQOO claims the phone can last up to 11.6 hours of MOBA gaming or 29.9 hours of short-video playback.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 will feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 9,020mAh battery. It will also include an active cooling fan and weigh 298g, with a thickness of 5.74mm.

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Further reading: iQOO Neo 12, iQOO Pad Pro, iQOO, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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