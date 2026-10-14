iQOO Neo 12 will launch later this month alongside the iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared new teasers revealing the design and display specifications. The new iQOO Neo series phone is shown with a flat screen and slim bezels. It is teased to feature a Visionox-made panel incorporating pTSF light-emitting technology. The iQOO Neo 12 is expected to come with upgrades over last year's iQOO Neo 12.

iQOO Neo 12 Design, Display Specifications

Latest Weibo posts shared by iQOO offer a first look at the iQOO Neo 12's front panel. The smartphone has a flat display featuring narrow bezels. The panel has a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

The iQOO Neo 12 is already confirmed to have a 2K-resolution display with a 185Hz refresh rate. iQOO confirmed that the display of the new handset is supplied by Chinese manufacturer Visionox. It uses PTSF Technology and Luminescent Materials and is claimed to reduce power consumption and improve colour reproduction

iQOO will announce more details about the device at its Tsinghua University Display Technology Briefing (translated from Chinese), which will take place at Tsinghua Science Park on October 14. The handset will launch later this month alongside the iQOO Pad Pro Mini tablet.

iQOO has previously confirmed that the Neo 12 will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The smartphone will also include the company's Q3 gaming chip. The new phone will have an integrated cooling fan paired with an Ice Dome active cooling system.

iQOO Neo 12 is rumoured to feature a 9,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It could feature 16GB of RAM and Android 17. iQOO has yet to announce the phone's price and exact launch date.

The new Neo 12 is expected to succeed the iQOO Neo 11, which was launched in October last year. The Neo 11 has a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch main camera. It has a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

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