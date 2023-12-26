Technology News
Itel A70 will reportedly be available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 December 2023 15:23 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A60 (pictured) is likely to be succeeded by the purported Itel A70

Highlights
  • Itel A70 is said to be available in four colour options
  • The handset will reportedly be equipped with 4GB of virtual RAM
  • The Itel A70 will be equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
Itel A70 is expected to launch in India soon and the Chinese smartphone maker is planning on launching the handset with 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to a report. The design of the upcoming smartphone has also surfaced online, showing off four colour options and the handset's display with a large notch for the selfie camera module. The handset is also said to be the first in this price segment to debut with 256GB of storage, under the Rs. 8,000 mark.

A 91Mobiles report citing unnamed sources states that the Itel A70 will be the first smartphone in India to be priced below Rs. 8,000 with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The company's upcoming smartphone will also be equipped with 12GB of RAM, according to the report — this reportedly includes 4GB of virtual RAM, a that can utilise unused storage on the phone as virtual memory.

The report also contains an image of the handset in four colourways. The company will launch the successor to the Itel A60 in green, light blue, blow, and yellow colour options, according to the report. The image also reiterates the claim that the smartphone will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations.

itel a70 91mobiles itel a70

The purported Itel A70 is said to arrive in four colourways
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The Itel A70 is shown to have a large chin and thick bezels on all other sides, along with a wide display notch cutout that houses the selfie camera and a front-facing LED flash. The power and volume buttons seem to be located on the right spine as the left side is only shown with a SIM tray.

The company is yet to announce a launch date for the Itel A70 in India, or confirm any of the specifications mentioned in the report. Earlier this month, the phone maker launched a 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration of the Itel A05s smartphone in the country, priced at Rs. 6,099, two months after the phone was launched in India in October with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of RAM. 

Comments

Further reading: Itel A70, Itel A70 specifications, Itel A70 design, Itel
David Delima
David Delima
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
