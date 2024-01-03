Moto G34 5G will launch in India next week, the Lenovo-owned brand announced through a post on Wednesday (January 3). Meanwhile, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the specifications of the handset ahead of its debut in the country. The India variant of the Moto G34 5G will be offered with a vegan leather finish. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G34 5G was launched in the Chinese market in December 2023.

Through a post on X, Motorola India revealed the launch date of the Moto G34 5G in India. The smartphone is scheduled to go official on January 9 at 12:00pm IST and will go on sale via the company's official website and Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the smartphone. It is confirmed to be available in a vegan leather finish. However, the price details of the smartphone in the country are unknown at this moment.

Moto G34 5G price in India (expected)

The Moto G34 5G is currently up for purchase in China for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Indian version is confirmed to be available in an additional 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Pricing for the Indian variant is expected to be in line with Chinese pricing.

Its predecessor, the Moto G32, debuted back in August 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Moto G34 5G specifications

The Flipkart listing for the Moto G34 5G indicates an Android 14 operating system and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Moto G34 5G. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset supports a virtual RAM feature as well. It is claimed to be the fastest 5G handset running on the Snapdragon 695 SoC.

For optics, the phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also gets a a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G34 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP52 rated build. Motorola has equipped the handset with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

