iQoo Neo 9 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in February; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Indian variant is tipped to carry Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro comes in Fighting Black, Nautical Blue, and Red and White Soul colours in China

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro ships with Android 14-based OriginOS
  • The handset carries a 16-megapxiel front camera
  • The iQoo Neo 9 Pro supports 120W wired fast charging
iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9 in December 2023. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. The model is now confirmed to arrive in India as well. The company has announced the launch timeline of the handset in the country. It is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

In a post on X, iQoo India confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be introduced in the country in February. The company has not yet announced the exact date for the launch. The promotional image shared in the post teases the upcoming handset in its signature red and white dual-tone colour option. The Indian variant of the smartphone is expected to share similar hardware and software features as its Chinese version. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro may launch in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as seen on the vanilla iQoo Neo 9 variant in China.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price (China)

Offered in Fighting Black, Nautical Blue, and Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese) colourways, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for its 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options are listed at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600), CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,100), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800), respectively. The colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant of the handset aren't known yet.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications

The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 2,800 x 1,260 pixels a resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with an Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The dual nano SIM-supported model boots Android 14-based OriginOS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch, iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
