iQoo Neo 9 Pro was unveiled in China alongside the iQoo Neo 9 in December 2023. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel. The model is now confirmed to arrive in India as well. The company has announced the launch timeline of the handset in the country. It is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

In a post on X, iQoo India confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will be introduced in the country in February. The company has not yet announced the exact date for the launch. The promotional image shared in the post teases the upcoming handset in its signature red and white dual-tone colour option. The Indian variant of the smartphone is expected to share similar hardware and software features as its Chinese version. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro may launch in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as seen on the vanilla iQoo Neo 9 variant in China.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro price (China)

Offered in Fighting Black, Nautical Blue, and Red and White Soul (translated from Chinese) colourways, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for its 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options are listed at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600), CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,100), and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800), respectively. The colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant of the handset aren't known yet.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications

The Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 2,800 x 1,260 pixels a resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC paired with an Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The dual nano SIM-supported model boots Android 14-based OriginOS out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens at the back. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset packs a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

