Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23, Honor 90, and More

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin at 12am IST on January 13 for Prime users.

Updated: 11 January 2024 18:08 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top Deals on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23, Honor 90, and More

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was recently intoduced in a new Peach Fuzz colourway

  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will overlap with Flipkart's sale
  • Smartphones across various ranges will be offered at discounted rates
  • SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for some additional offers
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will commence on January 13, offering a diverse array of products at discounted rates. The sale encompasses a wide range of electronic devices such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more, most of them featuring attractive price cuts. You can also use additional bank offers and discounts over the lowered sale prices if you're eligible. Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off for all Indian users at 12 pm IST on January 13. However, Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale, starting at 12 am IST on the same day. It is worth noting that Flipkart, another leading e-commerce site, will begin its Republic Day Sale on January 14.

Among the various perks available during the sale, you will be able to use the no-cost EMI option on eligible products, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs. 1,499. Attractive exchange offers will also be extended on several handsets, which can once again bring down the effective price of the phone. Promotions featured on the Amazon website reveal that holders of SBI Credit Cards will be eligible for a conditional 10 percent instant discount offer on both credit card and EMI transactions. This can further decrease the effective price of an item.

Following are some of the top deals on smartphones you can access during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 69,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Rs. 89,999 Rs. 54,999
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 48,999
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 38,999
Honor 90 5G Rs. 47,999 Rs. 25,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 13 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 16,999
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,999
Realme Narzo 60x 5G Rs. 12,999 Rs. 11,499
Itel A70 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,119
Tecno Pop 8 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,849

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
  • Good
  • Lightweight and Decent build quality
  • Good Display
  • Decent performance
  • Good front camera performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks 3.5mm Jack
  • Free of cost 30W charger is not enough
  • Weak details in night shots
  • MRP is Overpriced
Read detailed Honor 90 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Honor 90 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Itel A70, Tecno Pop 8
