Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will commence on January 13, offering a diverse array of products at discounted rates. The sale encompasses a wide range of electronic devices such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, tablets, and more, most of them featuring attractive price cuts. You can also use additional bank offers and discounts over the lowered sale prices if you're eligible. Amazon has confirmed that the sale will kick off for all Indian users at 12 pm IST on January 13. However, Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale, starting at 12 am IST on the same day. It is worth noting that Flipkart, another leading e-commerce site, will begin its Republic Day Sale on January 14.

Among the various perks available during the sale, you will be able to use the no-cost EMI option on eligible products, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs. 1,499. Attractive exchange offers will also be extended on several handsets, which can once again bring down the effective price of the phone. Promotions featured on the Amazon website reveal that holders of SBI Credit Cards will be eligible for a conditional 10 percent instant discount offer on both credit card and EMI transactions. This can further decrease the effective price of an item.

Following are some of the top deals on smartphones you can access during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

