Tecno Pop 8 was launched in India on Wednesday, January 3. The phone was unveiled globally in October 2023. The Indian variant of the model arrives with similar specifications as its global counterpart. It comes with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset is equipped with a dual flash unit on the front. The entry-level smartphone will be available for sale in the country later this month in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Tecno Pop 8 price in India, availability

Offered in Gravity Black and Mystery White colour options, the Tecno Pop 8 is available in India in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage. The model is priced at Rs. 6,499 and will be available for purchase starting at 12pm IST on January 9, exclusively through Amazon. The company stated that the phone will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 5,999 for a limited period. This special price is inclusive of bank offers.

Tecno Pop 8 specifications, features

The Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 8 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) Dot-In display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone also comes with the Dynamic Port feature, which is sort of similar to Apple's Dynamic Island that provides quick notifications. The front panel comes with a Panda Glass protection.

Powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, the Tecno Pop 8 is equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 inbuilt storage. The RAM can be extended by an additional 4GB to up to 8GB, while the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based HiOS 13.

For optics, the Tecno Pop 8 carries a 12-megapixel AI-assisted dual rear camera system with a dual LED flash unit. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor, also accompanied by a dual LED micro slit flashlight. The phone has DTS-backed stereo speakers that are said to offer 400 percent louder sound output compared to competing models in the segment.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Pop 8 with support for 10W wired charging. The dual nano SIM-supported handset also offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.