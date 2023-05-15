Lava Agni 2 5G could pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage
Highlights
Lava Agni 2 5G is set to launch on May 16
It will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Lava Agni 2 5G is teased to pack a quad rear camera unit
Lava Agni 2 5G has been officially confirmed to launch in India on May 16. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon. The landing page is already live on the e-commerce site. While the company is yet to reveal full details of the phone, its complete design has been leaked online. In a hands-on video, a popular tipster has not only teased the design of the Lava Agni 2 5G, but also revealed some more key details including storage configuration.
In a hands-on video shared by tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz), the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G is shown to feature a curved-edge display with a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera. At the back, it appears to pack a quad rear camera setup alongside an LED flash- all housed in a circular camera module. The phone also seems to have Lava and 5G branding on the back panel. Additionally, the Lava Agni 2 5G is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Furthermore, the leaked video suggests that the Lava Agni 2 5G will boot Android 13 out of the box. It is also confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.
Meanwhile, other leaks and reports have also hinted at some more details about the Lava Agni 2 5G. The smartphone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 1600 x 900 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also speculated to house a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other leaked details include a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
The Lava Agni 2 5G will succeed the Lava Agni 5G which was launched in November 2021. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display and features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Himani Jha
