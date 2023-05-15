Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G Design, Specifications Leaked in Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch: Details

Lava Agni 2 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 May 2023 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lava

Lava Agni 2 5G could pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is set to launch on May 16
  • It will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  • Lava Agni 2 5G is teased to pack a quad rear camera unit

Lava Agni 2 5G has been officially confirmed to launch in India on May 16. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon. The landing page is already live on the e-commerce site. While the company is yet to reveal full details of the phone, its complete design has been leaked online. In a hands-on video, a popular tipster has not only teased the design of the Lava Agni 2 5G, but also revealed some more key details including storage configuration.

In a hands-on video shared by tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter @passionategeekz), the upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G is shown to feature a curved-edge display with a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera. At the back, it appears to pack a quad rear camera setup alongside an LED flash- all housed in a circular camera module. The phone also seems to have Lava and 5G branding on the back panel. Additionally, the Lava Agni 2 5G is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Furthermore, the leaked video suggests that the Lava Agni 2 5G will boot Android 13 out of the box. It is also confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Meanwhile, other leaks and reports have also hinted at some more details about the Lava Agni 2 5G. The smartphone is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It could sport a 6.5-inch HD+ AMOLED display with 1600 x 900 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also speculated to house a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Other leaked details include a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The Lava Agni 2 5G will succeed the Lava Agni 5G which was launched in November 2021. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display and features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360
Government to Soon Roll Out Pan-India System to Track, Block Lost Phones

