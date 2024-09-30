Lava Agni 3 5G will launch in India in the first week of October, the domestic smartphone brand announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The official teasers of the upcoming 5G phone reveal its rear design and camera details. Lava's upcoming smartphone is teased to come in two colour options with a 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It is confirmed to go on sale through Amazon. The Lava Agni 3 5G is speculated to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC.

The launch of Lava Agni 3 will take place on October 4 in India at 12:00pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube. The teaser video shared by the brand shows the phone in two colour options. It has a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner of the rear panel.

Lava Agni 3 5G's camera island has a text engraved '50MP OIS' denoting the primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. The handset is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a secondary display on the rear panel and could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Lava Agni 2 5G Price, Specifications

The Lava Agni 3 5G is likely to offer notable upgrades over the Lava Agni 2 5G, which launched in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB storage model. It is offered in a Viridian colour option.

Lava Agni 2 5G has a 6.78-inch full-HD (2220x1080 pixels) curved AMOLED display. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset boasts a 50-megapixel quad rear camera unit and has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W charging.