Lava Agni 3 was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest midrange smartphone. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that offers access to some of the smartphone's features. The handset has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Lava Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset along with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 66W.

Lava Agni 3 Price in India, Availability

Lava Agni 3 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, without a charging adapter. The same configuration is available along with a charger for Rs. 22,999. Lava will also sell a 256GB storage variant (charger included) that is priced at Rs. 24,999.

The handset will go on sale in India on October 9 at 12am (midnight) via Amazon. It is available in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass colour options.

Lava Agni 3 Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14 and is slated to receive three OS version upgrades and security updates for four years. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a peak brightness of 1200nits. On the rear panel, there's a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen that can be used to perform actions like receiving calls and quickly responding to messages, taking selfies with the rear cameras, music controls and settings timers or alarms.

Lava has equipped the handset with an 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Up to 8GB of unused storage can also be utilised as 'virtual RAM', according to the company. The phone is equipped with an 'Action' button that can be used to switch between ringer and silent modes, turn on the flashlight feature, or act as a shutter button for the camera.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS.

You get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that can't be expanded using an external memory card. The Lava Agni 3 has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor.

The Lava Agni 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging that is claimed to charge the phone to 50 percent within 19 minutes. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 163.7x75.53x8.8mm and weighs 212g.

