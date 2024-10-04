Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 October 2024 13:45 IST
Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 3 has a 1.74-inch AMOLED rear touch screen display

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
  • The Lava Agni 3 is available in two colour options
Advertisement

Lava Agni 3 was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest midrange smartphone. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 1.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that offers access to some of the smartphone's features. The handset has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Lava Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset along with 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 66W.

Lava Agni 3 Price in India, Availability

Lava Agni 3 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, without a charging adapter. The same configuration is available along with a charger for Rs. 22,999. Lava will also sell a 256GB storage variant (charger included) that is priced at Rs. 24,999.

The handset will go on sale in India on October 9 at 12am (midnight) via Amazon. It is available in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass colour options.

Lava Agni 3 Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14 and is slated to receive three OS version upgrades and security updates for four years. The handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,652 pixels) AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz and has a peak brightness of 1200nits. On the rear panel, there's a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen that can be used to perform actions like receiving calls and quickly responding to messages, taking selfies with the rear cameras, music controls and settings timers or alarms.

Lava has equipped the handset with an 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Up to 8GB of unused storage can also be utilised as 'virtual RAM', according to the company. The phone is equipped with an 'Action' button that can be used to switch between ringer and silent modes, turn on the flashlight feature, or act as a shutter button for the camera. 

The handset has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom with electronic image stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with EIS. 

You get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that can't be expanded using an external memory card. The Lava Agni 3 has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi-6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor.

The Lava Agni 3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging that is claimed to charge the phone to 50 percent within 19 minutes. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 163.7x75.53x8.8mm and weighs 212g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Agni 3, Lava Agni 3 Price in India, Lava Agni 3 Specifications, Lava Agni, Lava
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin’s Rally Above $60,000 Falters as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Drop

Related Stories

Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  2. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  6. Harvard Students Develop App to Identify Anyone Using Meta Smart Glasses
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at These Design Changes
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  9. Why WazirX Plans to Form a 'Committee of Creditors' by October 9
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Tag Friends in Status
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B With Lowest Token Cost Among Gemini Family Now Available
  2. Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Adds Private Mentions and Likes to Its Status Feature
  4. Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin’s Rally Above $60,000 Falters as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Drop
  6. YouTube Announces Longer 3-Minute Duration for Shorts, Templates and More Features
  7. Microsoft's Rival Browsers Allege Unfair Practices by Edge, Wish to Involve EU Antitrust Regulators
  8. Lords of the Fallen Sequel Is in Full Production, Will Be Announced in 2025
  9. India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains
  10. Google Says It Will Stop Linking to New Zealand News if Proposed New Law Is Passed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »