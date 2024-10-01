The Agni series from Lava brings the brand's philosophy of providing best-in-class features and specifications at an affordable price tag into reality. The series has been known for delivering good performance and segment-leading features, targeting tech enthusiasts and value-conscious customers. Taking this legacy forward, the brand is planning to bring the next generation of Agni smartphones in India on October 04, the Lava Agni 3. The latest smartphone in the Agni series is said to bring a plethora of interesting features and specifications for customers. The brand has already teased some of the upcoming device's features, including its design and cameras. That said, Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International, has confirmed some key features and specifications of the device ahead of its official launch during an exclusive interaction with Gadgets360. Here's everything you need to know.

Lava Agni 3 to be Priced under Rs 30,000

Singh has confirmed that the upcoming Lava Agni 3 will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. He confirmed that the handset will cater to the mid-range segment and bring some unique features to make it stand out.

Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays

Singh has revealed that the Lava Agni 3 will feature two displays. Starting with the primary display, the handset will come loaded with a 1.5K curved AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Interestingly, he also confirmed that the handset will pack a secondary display at the rear panel next to the camera module. The secondary display will offer a 1.74-inch AMOLED screen and will offer a plethora of applications.

“There are multiple functionalities which can be used with this new display,” he added. So, for example, you can use the secondary display as a viewfinder to click high-quality selfies right from the primary camera setup. “With the dual display, you can use your main camera sensor as the selfie camera,” he said. That said, the secondary display is not only limited to the camera feature but also has other functionalities. One can use it to answer calls, view notifications, control music playback, and more. “So all these functionalities are being clubbed together, making it very useful and simplifying the life of the users,” he added.

Lava Agni 3: Action Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, and More Details Revealed

The upcoming Agni 3 will also pack a customisable Action button, which is rare in this price segment. He added that the latest Agni 3 features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The brand has confirmed teased that the handset will pack a 50-megapixel AI camera. Singh further added that the handset will also come loaded with a telephoto lens. The handset is also confirmed to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, which will be a segment-first. The newest chipset was recently announced with the Motorola Razr 50 in India. That said, other details regarding the cameras and other details will be revealed during the October 04 launch event.

Lava Agni Series Journey

Lava has managed to carve out some space in the Indian smartphone industry with its Agni series. "The Agni series is a demonstration of the capability of an Indian brand…It's about proving that we can create flagship products that are best in class in terms of performance, speed, experience, and overall value," he further added. The Lava Agni 1 and Agni 2 got some good customer responses, with Agni 2 being the most sold smartphone right after its official launch. The company expects a similar response to Lava Agni 3, which has some segment-leading features and specifications. That said, we will get to know full details about the Agni 3 during the launch event, so stay tuned with us!