Lava Agni 2 5G will reportedly be released in India soon. The phone is expected to succeed the Lava Agni 5G which was launched in November 2021. The smartphone has also been recently teased by the company to feature a curved display and a large circular rear camera module. Lava Agni 2 5G has already been confirmed to be powered by the recently unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. A new report has also hinted at the handset's price and its key specifications and features. Design renders of the handset also back up live images of the Agni 2 5G leaked last week.

A report by India Today citing unnamed sources suggests that the Lava Agni 2 5G will launch soon in India and is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20,000. In an official teaser, the phone is shown in a shiny blue-green shade. Previously leaked live images teased the phone in a similar colour option. According to the report, the phone is expected to be available in additional colour options.

The report adds that the phone may launch in the Indian market by mid-May. It is worth noting that we are already in the second week of the month and earlier leaks about the launch timeline of the Lava Agni 2 5G have been misleading.

The Lava Agni 2 5G will reportedly be equipped with a quad rear camera unit. The primary rear camera is likely to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The design render cited in the report shows the model featuring a large circular module in the middle of the rear panel towards the upper edge. All four cameras including an LED flash are expected to be housed within this module. Previous reports suggested that the front camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The company teaser by Lava hinted at a curved display for the upcoming Agni 2 5G. The report claims that the curved AMOLED display panel will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Earlier leaks have suggested that the phone may sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 900) display panel.

Confirmed to launch with MediaTek's new Dimensity 7050 chipset, a rebranded MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the Lava Agni 2 5G may be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired charging support and a USB Type-C charging port, as per the report.

The Lava Agni 5G was launched at a price of Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, which was offered in a Fiery Blue colour option. The phone was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and was backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It featured a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The quad rear camera unit included a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

