Lava Yuva Star 4G was launched in India on Tuesday. The handset comes with an octa-core Unisoc chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM. It is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit backed by AI features. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, runs on Android 14 Go Edition OS and is claimed to come with no bloatware applications. It is available for purchase in three colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration in the country. Notably, the company also unveiled the Lava Yuva 5G with a Unisoc T750 5G SoC in India in May this year.

Lava Yuva Star 4G Price in India, Availability

The Lava Yuva Star 4G is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 for the lone 4GB + 64GB option. It is currently available for purchase in select retail stores across the country, the company confirmed in a press release. The handset is offered in three colour options — black, lavender, and white.

Lava Yuva Star 4G Specifications, Features

The Lava Yuva Star 4G is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a centred waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The handset is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to an additional 4GB. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition. Lava claims that the phone ships with no bloatware.

In the camera department, the Lava Yuva Star 4G carries a dual rear camera system that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The handset supports several AI-backed camera features. The front camera, on the other hand, has a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Lava Yuva Star 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging and comes with a USB Type-C charging port. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Notably, the handset comes with a glossy back design.