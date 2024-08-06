Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started on August 6.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 17:46 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Mobile Accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end on August 11

  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are priced at Rs. 1,398
  • Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the sale
  • Customers with Amazon Prime subscriptions got early access to sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is now open for all shoppers after providing exclusive early access for Prime members. Beyond smartphones, tablets, laptops and other large electronic appliances, the yearly sale brings up to 80 percent discount on several mobile phone accessories including power banks, cases, mobile holders, headsets, cables, and chargers. Additionally, Amazon has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide discounts for the bank customers.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones with 12.4mm drivers are available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 1,398, down from the launch price of Rs. 2,299. They offer up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge and have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Covers and cases by Spigen are available with up to 50 percent discount. Amazon is promising up to 80 percent discount for headsets, while power banks are available with a starting price tag of Rs. 499. 

The online marketplace is offering additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. It has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on bank card and EMI transactions. Customers can avail of Amazon Pay-based discounts and exchange options during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale. 

These are some of the best offers available on mobile phone accessories in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale

Product Deal Price MRP
OnePlus Bullets Z2  Rs. 1,398 Rs. 2,299
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh     Rs. 1,799 Rs. 2,199
Zebronics MW63 Wireless Power Bank  Rs. 1,299 Rs. 3,999
Ambrane 10000mAh Powerbank Rs. 1,139 Rs. 2,999
Boat Type C A325/A320 Type C Cable  Rs. 89 Rs. 499
WeCool Metal B2 Mobile Holder  Rs. 499 Rs. 1,999
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Fast Car Charger  Rs. 379  Rs. 999
Boult Audio Z40 Rs. 999 Rs. 4,999

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Sale Offers, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

 
 

