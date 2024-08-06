Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is now open for all shoppers after providing exclusive early access for Prime members. Beyond smartphones, tablets, laptops and other large electronic appliances, the yearly sale brings up to 80 percent discount on several mobile phone accessories including power banks, cases, mobile holders, headsets, cables, and chargers. Additionally, Amazon has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide discounts for the bank customers.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones with 12.4mm drivers are available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 1,398, down from the launch price of Rs. 2,299. They offer up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge and have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Covers and cases by Spigen are available with up to 50 percent discount. Amazon is promising up to 80 percent discount for headsets, while power banks are available with a starting price tag of Rs. 499.

The online marketplace is offering additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. It has also partnered with SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on bank card and EMI transactions. Customers can avail of Amazon Pay-based discounts and exchange options during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale.

These are some of the best offers available on mobile phone accessories in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale

