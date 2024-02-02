Lava Yuva 3 was launched in India today. The phone succeeds the Lava Yuva 2 and joins the Lava Yuva 3 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in December 2023. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging support. Although the handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box, the company confirmed that the phone will receive the latest Android 14 update. The model will be available for purchase later this month and will be offered in three colour options and 2 RAM and storage configurations.

Lava Yuva 3 price in India, availability

Offered in Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White shades, the Lava Yuva 3 starts in India at Rs. 6,799 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs. 7,299. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting February 7, while Lava e-store and offline retail store availability has been confirmed to start from February 10.

Lava Yuva 3 specifications, features

The Lava Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded by an additional 4GB. It gets up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage and ships with Android 13.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera on the Lava Yuva 3 that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an unspecified AI-backed sensor, and a VGA sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor. For security, the phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is placed on the power button.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Yuva 3 and also provides an 18W charger in the box. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and measures 164.2mm x 76mm x 8.45mm in size.

