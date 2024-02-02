Technology News
Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Yuva 3 is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 15:18 IST
Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Yuva 3 is offered in Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black and Galaxy White colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Yuva 3 is powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC
  • It ships with Android 13 and is confirmed to get an Android 14 update
  • The Lava Yuva 3 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Lava Yuva 3 was launched in India today. The phone succeeds the Lava Yuva 2 and joins the Lava Yuva 3 Pro, which was unveiled in the country in December 2023. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh with 18W wired charging support. Although the handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box, the company confirmed that the phone will receive the latest Android 14 update. The model will be available for purchase later this month and will be offered in three colour options and 2 RAM and storage configurations.

Lava Yuva 3 price in India, availability

Offered in Cosmic Lavender, Eclipse Black, and Galaxy White shades, the Lava Yuva 3 starts in India at Rs. 6,799 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs. 7,299. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting February 7, while Lava e-store and offline retail store availability has been confirmed to start from February 10.

Lava Yuva 3 specifications, features

The Lava Yuva 3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded by an additional 4GB. It gets up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage and ships with Android 13.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera on the Lava Yuva 3 that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an unspecified AI-backed sensor, and a VGA sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor. For security, the phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is placed on the power button.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Yuva 3 and also provides an 18W charger in the box. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and measures 164.2mm x 76mm x 8.45mm in size.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
