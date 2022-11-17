Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G, the upcoming smartphone from Motorola, has reportedly been spotted in an FCC listing, tipping the handsets specifications. It is listed to come with e-SIM support, along with a 125W adapter and support for wireless charging. The report says that the handset will feature a battery with the model number PF46. Huawei wireless charger CP61 was hinted to have been used for testing wireless charging. The smartphone from Moto is said to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which was launched by Qualcomm earlier this week. The handset is also expected to sport a curved OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

According to a recent report by MySmartPrice, the upcoming Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G has received FCC certification with the model number XT2301-4 ahead of its launch. As mentioned earlier, the listing has hinted at some of the specifications of the smartphone.

The Moto handset is said to come with a battery carrying the model number PF46. The listing has also hinted that the smartphone will be a dual-SIM model featuring e-SIM support, along with a physical SIM. The Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G is also said to come in a single physical SIM variant.

Additionally, the charging adapter of the Edge 40 Pro from Moto will reportedly bear the model numbers MC-1251, MC-1252, MC-1253, MC-1254, MC-1255, MC-1256, MC-1257, or MC-1259, which are said to represent adapters for different regions. The report has confirmed that the handset will come with 125W charging adapters. The Moto Edge 40 Pro charger is said to support outputs at 15W (5V/3A), 27W (9V/3A), 45W (15V/3A), and 125W (20V/6.25W). To recall, Huawei wireless charger CP61 is said to have been used for testing wireless charging.

To recall, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to feature a curved OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display will also feature a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

