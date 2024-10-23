The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is currently one of the hottest-selling models in the mid-range segment. The Fan Edition model from the South Korean brand brings a good balance of flagship-level features and specifications at an affordable price price tag. However, the competition is quite fierce in this segment. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is also one of the best-selling models in this price segment. The latest Motorola device features a premium design language, a decent performance, impressive cameras, a vibrant display, and more. So, the question here is: which option is better to consider under the Rs. 35,000 price segment? In order to help you make a sound decision, we have decided to put both devices against each other. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G price in India currently starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option after all the discounts and offers. The 8GB RAM and 256GB model are available for as little as Rs. 32,999 during the festive sale.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB model with 125W charger comes with a price tag of Rs. 35,999. However, during the festive sale, the phone is currently available for Rs. 29,999 for the base variant and Rs. 31,999 for the 256GB variant (excluding bank offer discounts).

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Design

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G also features a similar design language to that of the Galaxy S23 5G. You get an aluminium frame and glass back. The Galaxy S23 FE model offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with an IP68 rating. Moreover, the handset is available in Mint, Graphite, and Purple colour options. The Galaxy S23 FE 5G measures 158.0 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and weighs 209 grams.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G comes loaded with a sleek design and a Vegan Leather finish at the rear panel. The handset surely has a distinct design language, thanks to the camera setup at the rear panel and the curved display at the front. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colour options in the vegan leather finish, while the Moon Light comes with a pearl-like finish. The handset also features an IP68 rating. The Edge 50 Pro measures 161.23 x 72.4 x 8.19mm and weighs 186 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Display

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The device offers a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and packs Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device also features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,450nits of peak brightness.

In terms of display, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G comes loaded with a 6.7-inch curved OLED display. The company has added a 6.7-inch screen that offers a 1.5K resolution. Moreover, the Pro model also comes equipped with a peak brightness of 2,000nits, 144Hz screen refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is loaded with a Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, which offers up to 2.8GHz of clock speed. It also comes equipped with a Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU. The handset comes loaded with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The handset packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. In terms of software, both the models run on Android 14, and the brand has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The Galaxy S23 FE is loaded with OneUI, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a close-to-stock experience.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The device features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, the device features a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide autofocus camera which also doubles as a macro sensor, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens that offers 50x hybrid zoom. There is a 50MP autofocus camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Battery

The Galaxy S23 FE packs a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The handset also supports Qi wireless charging and a wireless power share feature. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery. The handset packs 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Conclusion

Both models are equipped with some interesting features and specifications in this price range. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Review) offers a premium and sleek design language, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Review) is available with interesting Vegan leather and pearl-like finishes. Both the models offer good performance at this price segment, while the cameras also seem attractive. That said, if you are a Samsung fanboy, then you can definitely consider the Galaxy S23 FE at this price point. While, if you are looking for a sleek smartphone that delivers good performance and better fast charging speeds, then you can consider the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.