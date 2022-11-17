Technology News
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Tech Summit.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 17 November 2022 18:54 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Motorola

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphones expected to arrive by the end of 2022

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a multi-core score of 4,709 points
  • Apple A16 Bionic chip gets a multi-core score of 5,372 points
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC confirmed to be featured on Moto X40, iQoo 11 5G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. This latest flagship platform from Qualcomm is claimed to feature 40 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Smartphones powered by this chipset are expected to hit the market before the end of 2022. However, it appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC might not be as powerful as the Apple A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which offers real-time ray-tracing for gaming and support for the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Its official benchmarks are yet to surface. However, a purported Vivo handset with the model number V2227Awas recently spotted on Geekbench.

This smartphone is believed to be the Vivo X90 Pro+, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was able to achieve a single-core score of 1,483 points and a multi-core score of 4,709 points. Meanwhile, the Apple A16 Bionic chip-powered iPhone 14 Pro is listed on Geekbench with a single-core score of 1,874 points and a multi-core score of 5,372 points.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is made using TSMC's 4nm process, which is also utilised by Apple for the A16 Bionic chip. The Qualcomm chipset is said to feature an Arm Cortex-X3 CPU core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz and three Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

Vivo has teased that one of its upcoming flagships will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As mentioned earlier, it could be the Vivo X90 Pro+ that is tipped to launch on November 22 alongside the rest of the Vivo X90 series.

In related news, the upcoming Moto X40 and iQoo 11 5G are also confirmed to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple A16 Bionic, A16 Bionic, Qualcommm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Apple, Android
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
