Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered smartphones expected to arrive by the end of 2022
Highlights
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a multi-core score of 4,709 points
Apple A16 Bionic chip gets a multi-core score of 5,372 points
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC confirmed to be featured on Moto X40, iQoo 11 5G
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched on Wednesday at the Snapdragon Tech Summit. This latest flagship platform from Qualcomm is claimed to feature 40 percent more power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Smartphones powered by this chipset are expected to hit the market before the end of 2022. However, it appears that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC might not be as powerful as the Apple A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which offers real-time ray-tracing for gaming and support for the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. Its official benchmarks are yet to surface. However, a purported Vivo handset with the model number V2227Awas recently spotted on Geekbench.
This smartphone is believed to be the Vivo X90 Pro+, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It was able to achieve a single-core score of 1,483 points and a multi-core score of 4,709 points. Meanwhile, the Apple A16 Bionic chip-powered iPhone 14 Pro is listed on Geekbench with a single-core score of 1,874 points and a multi-core score of 5,372 points.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is made using TSMC's 4nm process, which is also utilised by Apple for the A16 Bionic chip. The Qualcomm chipset is said to feature an Arm Cortex-X3 CPU core with a clock speed of 3.2GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz and three Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.
Vivo has teased that one of its upcoming flagships will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As mentioned earlier, it could be the Vivo X90 Pro+ that is tipped to launch on November 22 alongside the rest of the Vivo X90 series.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com.
More