Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which One is Better?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion are some of the best smartphones in this price range. Here’s which one is meant for whom.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2024 13:08 IST
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G and Edge 50 Fusion are available at Rs 29,999 and Rs 21,999.

Highlights
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G price in India starts at 29,999
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes with a starting price of Rs 21,999
  • Here’s which one is a better option to consider
The Motorola Edge 50 series is probably one of the most popular series in the mid-range segment. The company has introduced multiple models in this series, but currently, the bone of contention is between which is the best Edge 50 series smartphone to buy. Is it Motorola Edge 50 Pro or Motorola Edge 50 Fusion? Both models cater to different price segments. On one hand, we have the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which offers some of the best features and specifications in the upper mid-range bracket, while the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion caters to the lower mid-range segment.

That said, both models come with state-of-the-art features and specifications, which can be a bit confusing for customers when choosing the best Motorola smartphone. In this article, we compare both models and try to figure out which model is meant for whom. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 256GB model with 125W charger comes with a price tag of Rs 35,999. However, during the festive sale, the phone is currently available for Rs 29,999 for the base variant and Rs 31,999 for the 256GB variant (excluding bank offer discounts).

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 24,999. That said, during the sale period, the model is currently available at Rs 21,999 for the base model and Rs 23,999 for the top-end model.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Design

To start with the design, both models have similar design language. You get a Vegan leather finish in Edge 50 Pro and 50 Fusion. The overall design aesthetics look similar on both models when you look at the rear panel with a similar-styled camera setup.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty colour options in the vegan leather finish, while the Moon Light comes with a pearl-like finish. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in Hot Pink, Marshmallow Blue and Forest Green colour options. Both the models come equipped with an IP68 rating. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion measures 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9mm and weighs 174.9 grams. The Edge 50 Pro measures 161.23 x 72.4 x 8.19mm and weighs 186 grams.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Display

In display, both models offer a similar configuration. Both models are equipped with a 6.7-inch curved OLED display. However, the only difference is in the resolution. You get a 1.5K resolution in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, while the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a Full HD+ resolution.

The Pro model offers a peak brightness of 2,000nits, while the Fusion comes with 1,600nits of peak brightness. Both devices pack Corning Gorilla Glas 5 protection, a 144Hz screen refresh, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The handset packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The handset comes loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of software, both the models run on Android 14, and the brand has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Cameras

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide autofocus camera which also doubles as a macro sensor, and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens that offers 50x hybrid zoom. There is a 50MP autofocus camera on the front.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion packs a dual-camera setup. The handset offers a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C sensor with f/1.88 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as a macro sensor. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Battery

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 4,500mAh battery. The handset packs 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Conclusion

That said, both the models come with some impressive features and specifications under the Rs 30,000 price segment. However, it all boils down to customer preference. If you want a lightweight Motorola smartphone with a good display experience, decent performance, and reliable cameras, you can consider the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (Review). On the other hand, if you are a power user and want better photos and faster charging support coupled with stable performance and reliable cameras, then you can consider Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Review).

 

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro comparison
  Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.70-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 13-megapixel50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 14Android 14
Resolution2400x1080 pixels-
See full Comparison »
Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
