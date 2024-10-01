Technology News
Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G75 5G features 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:46 IST
Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G75 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Moto G75 5G carries a dual camera unit
  • It comes with a military-grade durability certification (MIL-STD 810H)
  • Moto G75 5G runs on Android 14
Moto G75 5G was launched in select international markets as the latest G-series offering from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new 5G phone by Motorola runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM. The Moto G75 5G has a MIL-STD 810H-rated build and an IP68 rating to keep dirt and moisture out. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. The handset features a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.

Moto G75 5G Price

The Moto G75 5G is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version in Europe. It is available in Aqua Blue, Charcoal Gray, and Succulent Green colour options. The handset is confirmed to be available in select markets in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Moto G75 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G75 5G runs on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) hole punch display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,000nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 387ppi pixel density.

The Moto G75 5G is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset along with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB with unused storage while the storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

For optics, the Moto G75 5G carries a dual camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with f/1.79 aperture and OIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle macro vision sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset comes with a military-grade durability certification (MIL-STD 810H) and an IP68 rating for underwater protection and guards against dust immersion.

Connectivity options on the Moto G75 5G include Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, flicker sensor, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It supports the face unlock feature as well. It has stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G75 5G boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. The wired charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than 25 minutes. The phone measures 166.09 x 77.24 x 8.34mm and weighs around 205 grams.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
