Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Phone With Satellite Connectivity Could Launch Before P60 Series: Report

Huawei Mate X3 was earlier expected to launch in 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2023 16:34 IST
Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Phone With Satellite Connectivity Could Launch Before P60 Series: Report

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate X3 is expected to succeed Huawei Mate X2 (pictured)

  • Huawei P60 series is expected to succeed the P50 series
  • The P60 series was previously reported to launch by March
  • Mate X3 is rumoured to have similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Huawei Mate X3 will reportedly launch soon with next-generation satellite connectivity, which will allow users to send and receive short messages using direct satellite network. It will also reportedly support sending voice messages, which is a significant improvement over previous applications of the functionality. Previously, the Mate X3 model was expected to launch in 2022, but for unknown reasons that did not happen. According to these new reports, it is expected to grace the markets before the Huawei P60 series, which is expected to launch by March.

According to a post by a tipster on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the Mate X3 foldable smartphone will likely have a market debut before the Huawei P60 series. The P60 series phones with two variants — Huawei P60 and Huawei P60 Pro — have been previously reported to get a market launch by March.

The tipster also claimed that the foldable Huawei Mate X3 could feature second-generation satellite communication technology. Direct satellite communication will enable users to send and receive short messages without network coverage. According to a Gaming Deputy report citing the tipster, this feature could also support sending voice messages, which is a significant improvement over previous applications of the functionality. For instance, the Huawei Mate 50 can only send text messages without receiving any. The Mate X3 model is expected to succeed the previously released Huawei Mate X2.

In 2022, it was reported that the phone was spotted on the 3C certification site with the model number PAL-AL00. The Huawei Mate X3 is expected to feature a PWM (pulse-width modulation) screen with an ultra-thin glass display from BOE Display, and will most likely have a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also tipped to run HarmonyOS 2.0.1. According to the alleged 3C listing, the Huawei Mate X3 is powered by a Kirin 9000 4G SoC.

In November 2022, a GizmoChina report cited tipster Wangzai Knows Everything, saying that the upcoming Huawei Mate X3 is expected to have a similar design to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Huawei has not made any official announcements about the launch of the Mate X3 as yet.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Huawei Mate X3, Huawei, Satellite Communication
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly

