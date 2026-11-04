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Samsung Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Galaxy Z Fold 8 Manufacturing and Testing

Samsung says eight generations of foldable development have helped it refine the balance on the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 November 2026 09:53 IST
Samsung Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Galaxy Z Fold 8 Manufacturing and Testing

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the company's first wide-folding smartphone

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Highlights
  • Samsung says Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses 270 optimised main components
  • Flex Titanium is said to enable a thinner display module
  • Samsung claims to run over 100 reliability validation tests
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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 was launched earlier this year as the company's first wide-folding model. Following its debut, several handsets with similar form factors have made it to the market, including the Xiaomi 18 Fold and the iPhone Duo. The South Korean tech conglomerate has now offered a behind-the-scenes look at how it manufactures the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung also revealed details of the quality checks carried out before the foldable reaches consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Manufacturing, Quality Assurance Process

According to Samsung, eight generations of foldable development have helped it refine the balance between portability, durability, display quality, battery performance, and long-term reliability. The company said that this experience also led it to revisit the handset's internal design, with approximately 270 components and more than 180 types of auxiliary parts optimised across the display, hinge, materials, and component layout.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 tips the scales at 201g and measures 4.5mm when unfolded and 9.7mm when folded. As per the tech giant, achieving this thinner and lighter design required making changes across the device, instead of simply scaling down the size of individual components. Rather than using the strongest or most premium material throughout the handset, Samsung's approach involves selecting materials according to the mechanical role each part needs to perform.

One such example is Flex Titanium. According to Samsung, the material combines an ultra-thin titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium support plate around the folding display. The company claims this material combination provides the required strength, flexibility, and structural support, while also enabling a 10 percent thinner display module.

Similarly, Samsung has used Advanced Armor Aluminum for the frame, which is designed to provide rigidity and resistance to permanent deformation without adding unnecessary weight.

The reduced weight and saved space also make more room for the battery and thermal management system. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 packs its first silicon-carbon anode, higher-performance graphite, and Independent Charging Architecture. The foldable's revised internal structure is said to support a larger battery and better thermal response, while maintaining sustained performance and thermal stability, despite its slim footprint.

In the second video, Samsung showcased its automated quality assurance process for foldable phones. According to the company, the Galaxy Z units undergo more than 100 reliability validation tests to assess their durability, display quality, and long-term operation. Samsung says that it enforces these checks to account for the different stresses a foldable experiences during everyday use. This includes repeated folding and unfolding, impact, pressure, and exposure to particles.

Samsung said that instead of assessing each component independently, it tests the device as a complete system. The company claims that its experience across eight generations has helped it identify these stress points and address them through coordinated design and testing. Its overall approach is aimed at making the Galaxy Z Fold 8 easier to carry and use without compromising the structural strength needed for repeated folding and long-term reliability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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