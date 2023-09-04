Technology News

Nokia Teases Launch of New 5G Smartphone in India Soon: All Details

Nokia is yet to reveal the name and other details of the upcoming 5G smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 September 2023 14:48 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia G310 5G (pictured) runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • A new Nokia 5G smartphone will be launched on September 6
  • Nokia made the announcement via X
  • Last month, Nokia G310 5G launched in the US

Nokia is all set to expand its 5G smartphone lineup with a new yet-to-be-known smartphone. The company released a teaser video on September 2, announcing the launch of a new Nokia 5G phone in India via X (formerly known as Twitter). The upcoming smartphone is speculated to debut in the mid-range segment. However, the company is yet to reveal the name or any other details of the smartphone. Recently, the company launched the Nokia G310 5G alongside the Nokia C210 in the US.

Nokia India has shared a teaser video announcing the launch of a new 5G smartphone in India. The yet-to-be-known handset is slated to debut on September 6. While there are no details available on the upcoming smartphone, the teaser video showcases the phone's curved corners. Any other details are yet to be announced by the company. Also, there are no leaks or rumours about the handset.

Last month, Nokia launched the Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 in the US. The former runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia G310 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus. It is accompanied by two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, the phone houses an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The handset is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the Nokia G310 5G comes with the company's "QuickFix” technology for easy self-repairs. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia G310

Nokia G310

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Nokia C210

Nokia C210

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency, Metaverse; Need Global Cooperation on Cybercrime: PM Modi

