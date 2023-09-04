Nokia is all set to expand its 5G smartphone lineup with a new yet-to-be-known smartphone. The company released a teaser video on September 2, announcing the launch of a new Nokia 5G phone in India via X (formerly known as Twitter). The upcoming smartphone is speculated to debut in the mid-range segment. However, the company is yet to reveal the name or any other details of the smartphone. Recently, the company launched the Nokia G310 5G alongside the Nokia C210 in the US.

Nokia India has shared a teaser video announcing the launch of a new 5G smartphone in India. The yet-to-be-known handset is slated to debut on September 6. While there are no details available on the upcoming smartphone, the teaser video showcases the phone's curved corners. Any other details are yet to be announced by the company. Also, there are no leaks or rumours about the handset.

Last month, Nokia launched the Nokia G310 5G and Nokia C210 in the US. The former runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Nokia G310 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus. It is accompanied by two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, the phone houses an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The handset is IP52-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the Nokia G310 5G comes with the company's "QuickFix” technology for easy self-repairs.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.